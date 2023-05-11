It's been five years since the Sportsman's Arms Hotel last changed hands, and now it's once again looking for a new owner.
Country Business Brokers' Neville Harvey - who is selling the Deniliquin pub on behalf of the owner - said it is a hotel that has it all.
"It has 10 motel rooms, a walk-in bottle shop, a lounge area and large bar area, TAB, a commercial kitchen and restaurant, and a function room," Mr Harvey said.
"It also has a 50-kilowatt solar system that services both the motel and hotel and there is plenty of parking.
"Adjacent to the hotel are two vacant lots which are included in the sale."
Home of the Deni Muster - a seven-day event that's held every September, bringing in thousands of people to the town - Mr Harvey said there's no lack of customers.
"The hotel is also located on the prominent corner of the Riverina Highway and Cobb Highway."
The hotel is licensed to midnight and the bistro is open seven days a week.
"I sold the hotel previously about five years ago to the Sydney owner who leased it out for a couple of years - now it's run by management," Mr Harvey said.
"It's selling for $9,25000 but that is negotiable and financing is available."
The ideal applicant would be someone with hospitality experience or someone with suitable staff who is looking to try their hands at running a hotel for the first time.
A first-time owner would have enough time to get their bearings as struggling financially is unlikely according to Mr Harvey.
"This hotel has multiple income streams," he said.
"If one part of the hotel isn't trading well the rest can compensate for that. Some hotels don't have that. This hotel has the lot."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
