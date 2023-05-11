The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Raso back for Leeton, Sharks expect physical game with Young

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Raso returns to Leeton United this weekend after missing the first three games of the year, he hasn't played since winning man of the match in last year's Pascoe Cup grand final. Picture by Les Smith
Adam Raso returns to Leeton United this weekend after missing the first three games of the year, he hasn't played since winning man of the match in last year's Pascoe Cup grand final. Picture by Les Smith

A huge in for Leeton United this weekend may help them get another win on the board.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.