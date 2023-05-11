Raso back for Leeton, Sharks expect physical game with Young

A huge in for Leeton United this weekend may help them get another win on the board.
Striker Adam Raso will take the field for the first time since his 4-goal performance in last year's grand final.
Raso has been overseas and missed the first three games of the year, and coach Ethan Murphy is hopeful he'll slide back into the side with continued good form.
"Raso back for us this weekend is a big in for us," Murphy said.
"Coming off his last game with four goals in the grand final, if he wants to continue that form that'd be wonderful.
"He lifts everyone around him at training when he's training, he brings good intensity and good football."
Hitting the road for the first time this weekend, Murphy is ready to see how his side performs away from home.
"Home games are good to kind of settle in and see where we're at and to get a feel for the season but I think sometimes you do get into a bit of a comfort zone," he said.
"I'm hoping everyone will be up earlier, do a bit of travelling, and be in the mindset of the game a bit earlier.
"Whether that actually transpires on the field to anything, I don't know, this is just me hoping that it potentially may be a good thing."
Playing Wagga United Murphy isn't sure what to expect when they take the field, with the start of this season throwing what he feels are some unpredictable results.
"It's so hard to pick at the minute, I don't know where anyone is in terms of ability or form," he said.
"Wagga United had the bye round one, then drew with Young, who we played last week and I felt we were on top for most of the game then they obviously beat us, and then they beat South Wagga comfortably.
"South Wagga held Lake Albert to a draw, so I'm thinking jeeze, are they that much better if Lake Albert are the benchmark and Wagga United are smashing a team that they couldn't beat.
"It's a bit all over the place result wise so it's really hard to pick, it seems much more even this year."
Meanwhile, Lake Albert will be taking on Young, and co-captain Rob Fry is anticipating a physical game.
"It's always hard against Young, they're always really motivated and physical, they put in 100 per cent," Fry said.
Pleased with last week's performance, Fry would like to see the side build on how they played against Hanwood.
"I thought it was a really good game of football from two teams who wanted to play a good brand of football," he said.
"I think we need to keep developing on what we did last week, there were some moments where we made errors, but generally performance was excellent."
With an incredibly young side this year and plenty of second grade players pushing for a first grade spot, Fry believes the club is in a strong position.
"It motivates people, everyone in the first grade team, their spot is not a given, there's always that competition from the guys in second grade," he said.
"It's probably hard for the coaches to be picking a team, but that always shows a bit of strength."
Not at their full potential yet, Fry can see the side stepping up their game a further as the season progresses.
"We're getttng better every game, so hopefully by the time we get the season rolling we'll be going full throttle," he said.
"I think we do still have a few gears to go but it's all shaping up really nicely."
Elsewhere on the weekend South Wagga will play Tumut under lights on Saturday night, and Tolland host Tumut at Kessler Park on Sunday.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
