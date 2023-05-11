Southcity heads to twilight zone to take on Albury

Southcity are looking to shine under lights when they take on Albury at Harris Park.
The ground's new lighting will be put to the test with a 5pm kick off.
Southcity are testing out a different timeslot after a request to play on Saturday.
Bulls captain-coach Kyle McCarthy is looking forward to the change.
"We haven't done one in a while but it will be good to do," McCarthy said.
"We train at that time so we might as well start playing at that time."
McCarthy expects it will boost the crowd by avoiding the clash with junior rugby league earlier in the day.
After their campaign was delayed by three byes in the first three weeks, McCarthy is looking to build on their efforts from the 20-4 loss to Kangaroos last week.
He's hoping having a game under their belt will help bring some more continuity in attack.
"Hopefully there's a little more cohesion," McCarthy said.
"We got a bit panicked at times so hopefully we are better for the run.
"We're looking to tweak a few things as in our attack we were very sideways and I'd like us to be playing a bit straighter."
Southcity are set to make just the one change to their line up with James Morgan back after playing for Country last week.
It will be a straight swap for Campbell Lyons who is playing in the Clontarf State of Origin game as a curtain-raiser to the clash between North Queensland and St George Illawarra in Townsville.
McCarthy is looking forward to having Morgan in the side.
"He's a great player to have, he's a good talker and gives everyone confidence around him," he said.
"He's a great athlete and we're really looking forward to seeing what he can do on that right edge."
Morgan was dangerous at fullback for Brothers last season before making the shift back to his junior club.
However McCarthy feels centre is his best fit for the side.
"By giving him one-on-one ball he's got a long palm, he's a great target to kick to and I think it's probably where we need him the most at the moment," McCarthy said.
Southcity were able to surprise Albury in the corresponding fixture last season, which was their lone win for the season.
The Thunder have won two of their three games to start the season but are coming off a 32-10 loss to Young on Saturday.
McCarthy expects a big challenge.
"They've got a few good recruits in and are definitely going a lot better," he said.
"They have a couple of good wins so far so it will be interesting to see what we can do and where they are at.
"I don't know too much about their recruits but I know Lachie Munro, he works with Clontarf and is a good fella, so I'm looking forward to playing against him - the bush Tedesco."
Munro has moved to halfback for the clash.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
