TALENTED Wagga golfer Luke Chisholm has etched his name into Riverina District Golf Association (RDGA) history for the second time.
Chisholm overcame difficult conditions at Leeton Golf Club last Sunday to take out the RDGA Championships by two shots.
Leeton pair Josh Helson and Harry Steele finished in a share of second.
Chisholm finished the 27-hole, one-day event on five-over par, 113. He was three behind at the completion of 18 but charged home over the final nine holes to win the event for a second time.
Chisholm, a member at Wagga Country Club, was proud to add his name to the trophy for a second time.
"For sure. When I won it the first time, you look at all the names on this trophy and some of them are just ridiculous," Chisholm said.
"Especially at our club where names like Steve Elkington are on the board. Guys like Meacho (Jarrod Meacham) and Paul Coghlan, they're on this multiple times, to me that's what matters. That's really cool.
"This event goes back to the end of the second world war, when it started. This trophy when people look at it, they keep looking at it, because they go through all of the names on the badges, the engraving. They see all those names and the spots where it was won and it's super cool."
Chisholm found himself at five over par after two holes. He was able to complete the next 25 at even par to take victory.'
Chisholm said the conditions took some adjusting to.
"It was the worst start I'd ever had in my life," he said.
"No one could feel their hands because the wind was so strong. Honestly, the holes were playing a million miles. All us Wagga boys found it really, really tough.
"I played 25 really great holes. It was just the first two holes. I think for us it was the shock of the conditions, how do we even get our bodies to move.
"Once I got into it, I made some really good birdies, I putted well, we just had to tough it out. I knew going into the back nine after 18, I'm sure I was three behind and I made up all those shots on the last nine.
"I put together a few solid holes in the last hour. I wasn't scoring the best but it was one of those days where it was good enough. It was surprising actually when they said I won it."
Griffith's Marcus Blanch won the handicap title with a score of 109. Leeton's John Kellahan won the veterans championship with a 27-hole score of 118.
Owen O'Callaghan took out the veteran's handicap championship with a score of 118.5.
Wagga Country Club's Henry Molloy took out the junior division.
