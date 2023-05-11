Wagga Tigers utility Jock Cornell is hopeful that his side can carry their winning momentum forward into Saturday's clash with Coolamon.
Cornell has arguably been the Tigers' best throughout their opening three games of the year and was predicting that the clash with the Hoppers would be a close contest.
"Yeah I'm looking forward to it," Cornell said.
"It's obviously going to be a big challenge.
"I think they are one of the top teams and they are going to be right up there towards the end of the season.
"It will be good for us and a good test and I think we will get a good gauge of where we are at after we play them.
"I'm looking forward to it and the boys will be ready to go."
After going down to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in the season opener then losing to Turvey Park, the Tigers were able to get on the board with a strong win at home against reigning premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Cornell said it was an important win for the group, who improved their record to 1-2 with an opportunity to level that ledger this weekend against the Hoppers.
"That was huge," he said.
"It was our first home game of the year as well and we always enjoy playing at home.
"It was a bit of a must win game that one after narrowly going down to Mango then Turvey touched us up pretty well.
"We knew we had to bounce back and we did that against Ganmain which was pleasing.
"We were able to put pretty much four quarters of good footy together and come out with the win.
"So that was a massive win as we didn't want to go 0-3 to start the year.
"We put a big emphasis on that game and we come out with the result."
The win against the Lions was set up in the first quarter with Cornell, Shaun Flanigan and Jackson Kelly starting on ball and dominating the clearances early for the Tigers.
Cornell says he enjoys playing with the pair and believes they work well as a unit as they know each other's games pretty well.
"I love it," he said.
"They are two pretty experienced players and they are just good blokes and between the three of us we all have a bit of experience playing a high level of footy.
"I think we work together pretty well in there and are all on the same page, we know what to expect from each other and it's just good playing with those blokes.
"It's my third year at the Tigers now so I've had two years already with Flan and I've played a bit of rep footy with Jacko as well.
"It's good playing with blokes that you've played with before."
Cornell has enjoyed a pretty good start to the season and has even hit the scoreboard as well including a four goal haul against the Bulldogs.
While reasonably pleased with how he has been going, Cornell said the focus was for the team to be playing well and not relying on individuals having standout games.
"It's been reasonable I think," he said.
"I don't want to get too far ahead of myself, but it's been pretty good.
"Obviously we are hoping to play well as a team and if all 22 of us can contribute then I think it's going to go a long way to winning us games.
"We don't try and rely too much on individual players playing really well, we like to put a big emphasis on all 22 contributing and playing as well as we can.
"We think that if we can get that then we can win more games than we lose.
"It has been a nice start, but we've got to keep going."
Saturday's encounter is set to be a great game and Cornell agrees it backs up just how close the competition is this year.
"I think it's going to be like that all year to be honest," he said.
"Any team on their day is going to be able to win and it's good it's such a healthy competition.
"It's exciting and you've gotta rock up and play your best every week if you want to win and be consistent."
