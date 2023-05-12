Letters: Wagga council's abortion advocacy raises significant questions

The resolution was decided at this week's council meeting, after hearing from advocates on the behalf of the regional community, working for more options for abortion services. What astounds me is the council takes up advocacy for what was defined by a representative of women's health as "10 people in the last year across the region". The Riverina is a vast geographic area. An abortion decision is a choice, no matter how you view the situation. I am not unsympathetic for those involved in that situation.

