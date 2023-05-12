Letters: Wagga council's abortion advocacy raises significant questions

Wagga City Council plans to prioritise advocating for better abortion options for women in Wagga.
The resolution was decided at this week's council meeting, after hearing from advocates on the behalf of the regional community, working for more options for abortion services. What astounds me is the council takes up advocacy for what was defined by a representative of women's health as "10 people in the last year across the region". The Riverina is a vast geographic area. An abortion decision is a choice, no matter how you view the situation. I am not unsympathetic for those involved in that situation.
However, cancer is a far more prevalent problem, and it spreads its evil tentacles into every regional village and town across the Riverina, let alone the City of Wagga. Why is the council involving itself in this seriously minor situation of abortion services, instead of advocacy for a service that is available across the entire state of NSW, and affects hundreds of regional residents, but for some reason is treated differently in Wagga?
I refer to the fact that the Riverina Cancer Care Centre, based in the grounds of Calvary Hospital in Wagga, does not have Medicare rebate access for its patients.
Absolutely every single other cancer care service now available across NSW, all of which have been built via government money and support, has full Medicare rebates with no up- front payments required.
The new service at Griffith, actually sponsored by the Riverina Cancer Care Centre, has government assurance that it, too, will have full fee rebates applied once it opens.
Do people need reminding that the service in Wagga was the first established outside Sydney, and the money involved came from this community, after years of campaigning.
The detractors declared long and loud that it couldn't ever be done. They were proved wrong. But the Wagga centre is still not able to provide this simple financial relief for patients already stressed and worried about their health situation and their prognosis, with the dread of cancer hanging over their heads.
There has to be some unfathomable reason that our local cancer care centre is the odd one out across the entire state of NSW. Why is it that our city council is not advocating for this cause? Surely that is far more deserving of attention by our civic worthies.
I don't want flowers, candles or jewellery on Mother's Day. I just want my children to have opportunities for a happy life. But there's one big thing getting in the way: climate change.
Amongst the housework and mothering, like many parents, I'm doing everything I can to protect and care for the environment, but those in power need to step up and support us.
My Mother's Day wish list doesn't include pampering, but it does include the things that will safeguard our climate: a ban on new fossil fuel projects and an end to native forest logging. I'd also like our country to have effective environmental laws that actually protect endangered plants and animals.
Not much to ask for really, it's all any parent wants, just a safe future for their kids and the opportunity for them to enjoy the wonders of this remarkable planet.
