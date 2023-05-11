Letters: Why giving to the Red Shield Appeal is as important than ever

What would you say if I told you that Australian kids are going without meals because their parents can't afford the weekly grocery shop?
Or missing school because there's not enough money to put fuel in the car after paying rent?
Indeed, some parents are skipping meals almost daily, just so they can feed their kids and keep a safe roof over their heads.
In such a "lucky" country like Australia, this is difficult to believe but sadly, it is the reality for more and more people, like this 55-year-old woman supported by the Salvation Army.
"I cannot afford to buy food for my kids sometimes and most times I go without food and have lost 40kg in the last nine months because all my money goes on keeping a roof over my kids' heads and trying to keep them in a safe place," she told us.
This is just one of countless heartbreaking stories from around the country.
Loving parents who are going without basic essentials like food, fuel, and electricity - let alone extras like "new shoes", "school clothes", "better toothpaste", or "birthday presents". I quote these items as they are taken directly from stories from our clients.
"When there is nothing to eat, I sell something of my own to get by that week. I get paid fortnightly so I shop when I get paid and always run out no matter how much I buy. All our mental health has declined. I try my hardest to make sure I have everything they need." a 28-year-old client told us.
As I read through stories from people we have supported, one word catches my attention - a 34-year-old mum says she feels like a "failure".
Imagine skipping meals, giving everything you can to your children, yet thinking yourself a failure.
She isn't a failure at all.
She's a person doing the best they can with what they have, who needs a leg up to get through these tough times. Someone who shouldn't struggle alone.
So, considering this, I would say that we, the wider Australian community, need to take action.
Let's not fail that hardworking mother. I would ask anyone who is able to please give to this year's Red Shield Appeal.
I know times are tough and money is tight, but sparing $10, or even $20 or $50, makes a pivotal difference. That gift could be the reason a child doesn't miss a meal - or a mother doesn't starve so her kids can eat.
It could be the reason that nobody struggles alone - because, I think you'll agree, nobody should.
