The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

A strong second half performance from Mater Dei Catholic College has seen them defeat Wagga Wagga High School by 61-points in their Carroll Cup contest

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 10 2023 - 8:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mater Dei's Daniel Okerenyang flies high during their Carroll Cup win against Wagga High on Wednesday night. Picture by Les Smith
Mater Dei's Daniel Okerenyang flies high during their Carroll Cup win against Wagga High on Wednesday night. Picture by Les Smith

A superb second half from Mater Dei Catholic College has led them to a 61-point win in their Carroll Cup clash against Wagga High School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.