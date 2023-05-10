A superb second half from Mater Dei Catholic College has led them to a 61-point win in their Carroll Cup clash against Wagga High School.
Although only leading by 15 points at the main break, Mater Dei kicked nine goals to one in the second half to run out winners 13.3 (81) to 3.2 (20).
Mater Dei coach Nathan Irvine was happy with how his side responded in the second half to take control of the game.
"Yeah definitely, we were disappointed in how we played two weeks ago against Kildare," Irvine said.
"We've been working pretty hard and trying to improve, so it was a good way to finish off there at the end."
The win elevates Mater Dei's record to 1-1 with games to come next week against Kooringal High School and The Riverina Anglican College.
With Mater Dei still right in the hunt for a spot in the final, Irvine confirmed there was a couple of areas they could improve ahead of next week.
"We've just got to get those combinations right," he said.
"We had four new players come in this week so it's just about getting familiar with each other.
"But also we've got to keep working on our kicking and our skills, we've got an early game against Kooringal then a later game against TRAC and we've got to win both of those to get in."
Flynn Collins was fantastic for Mater Dei especially in the third quarter where he kicked four of his six goals while captain Lewis Pulver was also very solid down back.
In the second game, TRAC overcame a valiant Kooringal High side to run out winners 14.8 (92) to 1.3 (3).
TRAC coach Mick Glanvill was quite impressed with the effort of his side who improve their record to 2-1 with one more pool game to come against Mater Dei.
"I thought the boys played well," Glanvill said.
"The opposition put a lot of pressure on us, but it was pleasing actually and the boys are improving each week."
Jack Rudd had a great game up forward for TRAC and he hit the scoreboard in every quarter on his way to a seven-goal haul.
Full Time
MATER DEI CATHOLIC COLLEGE (81)
1.3 4.3 9.3 13.3
WAGGA WAGGA HIGH SCHOOL (20)
1.0 2.0 3.2 3.2
Goals: (Mater Dei) F Collins 6, D Okerenyang 3, S Ngudu 2, J Wallett, C Plum; (Wagga High) C Wadley 2, L Trevaskis
Best: (Mater Dei) R McGill, L Crittenden, D Okerenyang, F Collins, L Pulver, J Warden (Wagga High) C Walker, A Wolter, C Wadley, S Maclure, A Clark, H Bent
THE RIVERINA ANGLICAN COLLEGE (92)
5.2 7.3 10.6 14.8
KOORINGAL HIGH SCHOOL (9)
0.1 0.1 1.2 1.3
Goals: (TRAC) J Rudd 7, H Isaac 2, T Holden, J Fuller, D Howard, J Kingham, M Pavitt; (Kooringal) K Pedler
Best: (TRAC) T Holden, S Hamblin, J Rudd, N Hamblin, H Isaac, N Holden (Kooringal) S Rodet, R Hore, M Willis, B Price, A Weightman, N Wetherill
