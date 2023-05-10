The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

From law to the classroom: New school principal Anthony Celi takes on Forest Hill Public School

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
May 10 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forest Hill Public School principal Anthony Celi with year 6 students Archie Splithof, Harrison Dobson and Thomas Hutchinson, and teachers Zach Jackson, Sophia Brodie and Jo Bowen. Picture by Les Smith
Forest Hill Public School principal Anthony Celi with year 6 students Archie Splithof, Harrison Dobson and Thomas Hutchinson, and teachers Zach Jackson, Sophia Brodie and Jo Bowen. Picture by Les Smith

A Wagga teacher who made the switch from a career in juvenile justice has been appointed head of a local primary school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.