A Wagga teacher who made the switch from a career in juvenile justice has been appointed head of a local primary school.
Forest Hill Public School has welcomed new principal Anthony Celi, 32, and he's hoping to make some waves.
"I am excited and really keen to take on this opportunity," Mr Celi said.
Starting in Term 2, the new principal has come across from Wagga Public School, where he held the position of assistant principal for the past four years.
Originally from Wagga, Mr Celi grew up in Leeton before pursuing a career in law.
But he said ever since school, his heart has been in teaching.
"In 2015 I moved back from Melbourne with my wife and spent a couple of years working with juvenile justice," Mr Celi said.
"After about a 10-year cycle of studying then working within the juvenile justice system and the paralegal space, I found myself full circle doing a teaching degree."
Mr Celi said he first became involved in juvenile justice to "help kids and families."
"I became acutely aware that I was catching people at the middle or back end of issues," he said.
Now, as he takes on his first stint as school principal, he hopes to create a supportive environment for children.
Forest Hill is also uniquely located opposite RAAF Base Wagga and with many families posted to Wagga for a short time, Mr Celi said it's important to provide that community support.
"We are a strong representation of the values we have as a Wagga community and we support families in being embedded within the community," he said.
Mr Celi also put a shout out to staff at the school for supporting him in his new role.
"I am really fortunate to come into a space where I'm able to lean on and be supported by the executive [here]," he said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
