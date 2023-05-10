The Daily Advertiser
Moorong Vet Amber O'Neill issues PSA to keep dogs away from snail bait

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated May 11 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 5:00am
Moorong Veterinary Clinic vet Amber O'Neill with six-month-old border collie Charlie. Picture by Les Smith
A Wagga vet is reminding farmers and gardeners to keep their dogs away from snail bait following a severe case of poisoning.

