A Wagga vet is reminding farmers and gardeners to keep their dogs away from snail bait following a severe case of poisoning.
Lockhart working dog Flick was in the fight of her life earlier this week after she ingested several kilos of slug bait.
When she arrived at Moorong Veterinary Clinic, vet surgeon Amber O'Neill said she was "very close to death".
"She'd got into a bag of slug bait that the farmers were intending to put out on the paddocks," she said.
"She came in trembling with a really high temperature, very, very close to death but she has made a very miraculous recovery."
Owner George Alexander said he had left Flick off the chain while he stopped for lunch, and it wasn't long until he noticed she was acting strange.
"I came out from lunch and she was sort of running funny, and I saw of bit of blue on her face - that's when I knew something was up," he said.
"She was trembling a fair bit nearly the whole way... I thought she was gone."
After a three night stay at the vets, Flick was well enough to go home, and has since made a full recovery.
"She seems really good, same sort of personality and everything, nothing had changed," Mr Alexander said.
"Moorong Vet were ready to go when I got there - I thought she was buggered but they did a terrific job."
The near miss has prompted Dr O'Neill to issue a warning to keep dogs away from all types of snail and slug bait, which is incredibly toxic to the animals.
"They say about a teaspoon per five kilos of body weight is toxic enough to cause death," she said.
"I do know that its going to be a really big year for putting slug bait out so I think it's going to be a much worse year than what we've seen previously."
After a wet three years, many farmers are battling to keep slugs and snails away from their crops. Dr O'Neill said Flick was not the first case this year.
"We've had some milder cases recently, but that was probably the most severe one we've seen for quite some time," she said.
"Keep [dogs] out of paddocks and keep them out of gardens that have snail bait in them, and store everything in airtight containers that dogs can't get into."
The easiest way to identify snail bait poisoning in dogs is to remember "shake and bake", Dr O'Neill said.
"It makes them tremor and shake and that use of those muscles will cause their temperature to spike really high and that can be life threatening," she said.
"Tremors is your main sign that you'll see, but the important thing is to get them to a vet as quickly as you can."
