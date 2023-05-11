The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Liam Hard set to make his East Wagga-Kooringal debut, while Jarrad Boumann, Nick Hull and Brocke Argus all back

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrad Boumann (left) will be back on field for East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday after missing the loss against Marrar.
Jarrad Boumann (left) will be back on field for East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday after missing the loss against Marrar.

East Wagga-Kooringal will be boosted by the inclusion of four of their best players for Saturday's clash against Coleambally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.