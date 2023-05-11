East Wagga-Kooringal will be boosted by the inclusion of four of their best players for Saturday's clash against Coleambally.
Jarrad Boumann, Nick Hull and Brocke Argus will all return after missing the close loss to Marrar a fortnight ago, while prized signing Liam Hard will make his club debut.
Boumann (groin), Hull (knee) and Argus (unavailable) will give the Hawks' forward line a much needed boost, while Hard will also start off in attack.
The bad news for the Hawks is that they will be without their captain, Luke Cuthbert, for the immediate future after dislocating his shoulder against the Bombers.
Daniel McCarthy is also unlikely to play after hurting his knee.
Hard said it was a waiting game with Cuthbert.
"We're still just waiting on specialist reports. It doesn't look great but we'll compile the information and work out what it means," Hard said.
"I can't speculate on which way it's going to go. We'll see what comes of it. We should know soon.
"We'll miss him in the short term, gather the information and work it out from there."
Hard is happy to have the likes of Boumann, Hull and Hard available. The trio combined for 28 goals in the first three rounds as the Hawks could only manage eight without them against Marrar.
"Hopefully they will help give us a forward line. That would be nice," Hard said.
"We're not having a good run. We've used 28 players and it's only been round four."
Hard's nephew, Liam, missed the opening month due to an overseas holiday but will make his highly-anticipated debut against Coleambally.
While he is expected to slot into EWK's midfield, Hard said he won't start there.
"Another player will be nice. He hasn't done a lot so we'll give him a run and see how he goes," Hard said.
"Eventually (he will play midfield). He won't play a lot in there early on.
"He'll play mainly forward, he might get up to a wing but we'll just get him through the first little bit. He's been overseas for five weeks, or something like that, so he'll be better for the run."
Coleambally come into the game on the back of consecutive close losses. Hard won't be underestimating them however.
"We respect everyone we play against and this week will be no different," he said.
"We know the Tiwi boys are, from all reports, are very handy, which as we know, lifts the players around them.
"We've never had an easy game against Coly so we're expecting a very hard hit-out that's for sure."
