ON THE PACE: Gap in premiership races widen

Four wins at Leeton on Tuesday has extended Jackson Painting's lead in the Southwest and Riverina drivers' premiership.
Painting is now 11 wins clear of last year's winner Blake Jones.
He's driven 45 wins in the region this season approaching the halfway point with Jones on 34.
Blake Micallef is next best with 17 wins.
Painting drove his four winners four different trainers on Tuesday including Most Triumphant for David Kennedy.
It extended Kennedy's lead as he looks to defend his Southwest and Riverina trainers' premiership.
He is now 11 wins clear of Bathurst trainer Nathan Turnbull with Trevor White and Ellen Bartley one further win behind.
Both Painting and Kennedy sit comfortably inside the state's top 10.
Painting is sixth in the NSW rankings, 37 wins behind former Junee reinsman Cameron Hart, while Kennedy is seventh in the trainers' premiership.
He has trained 25 winners across the state, with Belinda McCarthy in front of 54.
The win also qualified Most Triumphant for the first NSW Bred Final.
****
HARNESS Racing NSW have started an investigation into Young trainer Rodney Blythe after Keayang Domino returned a positive swab.
Morphine and oripavine were found in the post-race sample taken after Keayang Domino's win at Young on December 2.
The inquiry is ongoing but testing of the reserve portion and control solution have been confirmed.
****
FATHER and daughter combination Michael and Mikayla Towers tasted success at Shepparton on Sunday.
On the big Pacing For Pink meeting, the Leeton team tasted success with Im Harvey Specter.
In the race for drivers with less than 25 wins, Ellen Bartley finished second with Dun Me Up Francy with Annalise Scott taking the drive.
****
ASK The Eight Ball made it two wins from as many starts to qualify for the first NSW Bred Final for two-year-olds.
The first of the $30,000 finals will be run on June 3.
Coming off a winning debut at Coolamon last month, Ask The Eight Ball secured his place for Leeton trainer Grant Coelli.
He finished too strong for Gotta Lockheed to score by 2.5 metres.
A second round of heats will be run at Wagga next Friday.
****
JACKSON Painting is chasing further feature success at Cobram on Thursday.
Painting has drawn barrier five with Meet Me At The Beach, who has won her last two races at Riverina Paceway, in the $25,000 George Croxford Memorial.
Brooke McPherson also lines up Roll With Juliette in the three-year-old feature but has drawn 11.
****
WEST Wyalong returns to action on Friday.
An eight-race card has been assembled with the first at 12.18pm.
Wagga races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
