The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

ON THE PACE: Gap in premiership races widen

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 10 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Kennedy has a good lead in the Southwest and Riverina trainers' premiership.
David Kennedy has a good lead in the Southwest and Riverina trainers' premiership.

Four wins at Leeton on Tuesday has extended Jackson Painting's lead in the Southwest and Riverina drivers' premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.