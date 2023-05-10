Whyman eyes off once in a lifetime home World Cup selection

Just two days after winning the A League championship Jada Whyman was back on the field with the Matildas vying for her World Cup spot.
Playing in both the national under 17 and under 20 sides, Whyman is yet to make her senior debut with the Matildas.
Part of the Matildas extended squad, she's hoping to make the cut for the team that will play in the 2023 FIfA Women's World Cup, to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July.
"I'm straight back into it and hopefully preparing for the World Cup," Whyman said.
"I want to put my best foot forward to be amongst that squad somehow, in any shape or form."
One of four goal keepers in the Matildas program, Whyman is the youngest and only uncapped in the group.
"I'm just really wanting to push for a spot but if that doesn't happen that's okay too," she said.
"I'm just feeling ready to do whatever it takes to get in there."
Though there's plenty of World Cups to come, there's a special drive for Whyman who knows she's very unlikely to see the Cup at home again.
"There's never going to be (another here), and at the age I'm at now, I don't think there's a better time to try and be a part of it," she said.
The World Cup begins on July 20 and runs until August 20. Australia has drawn Pool B in the group round and will begin their campaign against Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia on opening night.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
