The federal government's bulk billing expansion is enough to begin to "revive Medicare", former head of GP peak body says.
In the budget announcement on Tuesday evening, treasurer Jim Chalmers announced the government is tripling bulk billing incentives for general practitioners to treat children under 16, and concession card holders.
The $3.5 billion boost will apply to all face-to-face and telehealth consultations and is expected to fund visits to the GP for more than 11 million people.
Past president of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) Dr Ayman Shenouda said it was a good step forward for bringing Medicare back to life.
"I think it's what the doctor ordered to revive Medicare, but we need to keep working with the government to keep it healthy," he said.
"There's a lot to be worked on in the future to keep practices open but this is a very good start."
The increase in bulk billing incentives is accompanied by $445.1 million over 5 years for GP practices to support practice nurses and allied health professionals and $143.9 million to encourage practices to extend their opening hours.
Bulk billing incentives will also be slightly higher for GPs in regional and rural areas.
"The practice normally cannot break even for those allied health professionals and this payment will support those services or initiate new services within the practice," Dr Shenouda said.
"It's a very good initiative to revive Medicare and keep practices open to patients."
Riverina Labor member Mark Jeffreson said the bulk billing package was the "centrepiece" of the budget.
"[The budget] will provide cost of living relief, create more opportunities for more Australians and build a more secure economy into the future," he said.
"The tripling of the bulk billing incentive... will help GPs provide free consultations to around 11.6 million eligible Australians, taking pressure off public hospitals and emergency departments."
RACGP President Dr Nicole Higgins said the budget "stem the bleeding" of the country's health system.
"I am delighted the Government has listened and responded to the RACGP's calls to support our GPs, practice teams and the patients we care for so that everyone can access a strong primary care system," she said.
"This will make a real difference for all Australians and is what the RACGP has been working with government to secure for a long time."
