They haven't won a game yet but Cootamundra coach Max Smart is feeling positive about his Leonard Cup side.
After losing their key strikers at the end of last season Smart said he was nervous heading into this year's competition but has been impressed with how they've played in the first rounds.
With a round one bye, they've only played two games, going down 2-0 to both Junee and Young.
"We're not as strong as last year, but we have had a fair lot of young players come up," Smart said.
"There's a lot of 15 and 16-year-olds, and they've got skills, it's not too bad actually."
Pleased to see homegrown talents coming into the side, he believes they'll be competitive this year but have a real chance for a finals berth next year.
Smart said the foundation the junior club has provided will help future proof not only his side but the senior club as a whole.
Losing a significant portion of their strikers last year, it's their attacking end Smart would like to work on most.
"I thought we were going to get flogged because we've got such a young side," he said.
"But we held our own and we've got a great backline and a good midfield, we've just got to get our attack right now and we'll be pretty strong."
Finding plenty of positives in their two losses so far, Smart is realistic with his expectations for this week's game against Tolland.
"I'm feeling pretty good actually, they're a pretty good side Tolland, I don't think they beat us last year," he said.
"If we keep our defence and our midfield going, hopefully we beat them but hopefully we can keep it to a nil-all or a one or two nil game.
"I can't see them getting too far ahead of us because our backline and midfield are so good together."
Smart is hopeful they'll get their first goal of the year this week, and the side has been working on shooting during their training sessions.
Cootamundra play Tolland at Kessler Park on Sunday morning.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
