Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson believes he will line-up for his first game of the year against Coolamon on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated May 10 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 4:00pm
Murray Stephenson believes that he will finally take the field this weekend after overcoming a brief setback with his injured hamstring. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson has declared that he will finally take the field in 2023 if no further setbacks arise before Saturday's game.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

