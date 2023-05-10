Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson has declared that he will finally take the field in 2023 if no further setbacks arise before Saturday's game.
Stephenson said that if he gets through training on Thursday night with no concerns, he will line up for his first game of the year against his former side Coolamon.
Originally scheduled to miss the opening round or two with an injured hamstring, Stephenson said a couple of setbacks prolonged his time on the sideline.
"Originally I was aiming for the Turvey Park game," Stephenson said.
"But I sort of stumbled at the last hurdle which set me back a week or two which gave me until the Ganmain game which I was touch and go for.
"Given we had the bye the following week, it was better to think with my head and not my heart and sit that Ganmain game out and take that as an extra week plus the bye.
"That way I can get into the next block of games which I think we've got five games in a row.
"It was probably a bit smarter to give myself the best chance to get through that."
Stephenson said it was difficult to be on the sidelines during the first couple of games, especially considering they lost their first two games against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Turvey Park.
"As a playing coach it's never easy to watch because you are a little bit helpless," he said.
"All you wish is that you could be out there and contribute or in some way help.
"But it gave me a little bit of time to assess what we've been working on in our pre-season, how that's looked in the early rounds and areas we can improve on still.
"While it's not ideal to be missing games, you sort of turn your focus to coaching."
After losing their opening two games of the season, the Tigers then bounced back strongly in round three claiming a strong 57-point win against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Stephenson was looking forward to carrying the momentum from that win into this weekend's contest against the Hoppers in what he believes will be a quality contest.
"I think it will be a really good game and a good test for us," he said.
"But in saying that, the first four rounds have all been against really good opposition and we look forward to another week against a really good opposition."
Coming off the bye, Stephenson said the break gave his side a chance to review the game against the Lions and hone in on what they did well in that contest.
"We focused on a few things and we reviewed a couple of things from our last game against Ganmain," he said.
"It was just a good chance to hammer home some of the things that we did really well from our last performance.
"But then we still also look at areas where we can improve on as well."
The Tigers will enter the clash nearly at full strength with Lahn Shepherd a potential inclusion while Iggy Lyons and Arsh Singh are still sidelined.
