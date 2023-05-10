Wagga Tigers has continued their great start to the under 13's season after claiming their third straight victory for the year on Sunday.
The Tigers ran out winners 6.11 (47) to 0.3 (3) against North Wagga while they were also victorious in the under 15's 10.26 (86) to 1.0 (6).
North Wagga started the day well for the Saints after claiming victory in the under 11's 8.6 (54) to 2.2 (14).
Across other games in the under 13's competition, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong were victorious over Turvey Park 5.12 (42) to 0.1 (1) while Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes were big winners over The Rock-Yerong Creek 23.12 (150) to 7.4 (46).
East Wagga-Kooringal also defeated Collingullie-Glenfield Park 12.15 (87) to 0.3 while Coolamon were victorious over Wagga Swans 16.8 (104) to 8.1 (49).
Hoppers forward Charlie McCaig continued his great start to the season kicking nine goals in Coolamon's big win.
The haul sees him extend his season tally to 17 after kicking three and five goals in the Hoppers first two games of the year.
North Wagga had a dominant day on the court claiming victories in the under 15's (34-15), under 14's (27-10), under 12's (15-6) and under 11's (33-2) while the Tigers prevailed in the under 13's 15-9.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.