With a 50-50 win rate heading into round five, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong hopes to tip the winning scales in their favour.
After a gritty end to their game against Turvey Park last weekend, playing co-coach Alice Anderson is hoping to take key learnings into this week's games.
"The win against Turvey was funny, I think personally we didn't play our best game against Turvey but it was really good to see the grittiness of our players holding on at the end," Anderson said.
"For us to be able to hold on and play our own game and not get panicky or let our game slip, I think that was a really important lesson for our players to learn coming into the next couple of games against Collingullie and Mangoplah."
Expecting a good battle with Collingullie, Anderson said a win would boost the team, but they need to play at a top standard.
Key to a win is maintaining their game style and not falling into the trap of matching their oppositions game style.
"Naturally as a team, we're quite a quick team," Anderson said.
"Playing short, sharp, quick plays is our strength so focusing on that and not getting distracted by whatever Gullie throw at us will be our most important thing to do.
"Sticking to our play and not really getting caught up in whatever the opposition have to do.
"And talking to each other, communicating, we've been working on that a lot at training and working as a team unit instead of individual players."
Playing on Sunday this week Anderson said whole club rounds, when juniors and seniors play on the same day, are special and provide a fantastic atmosphere for players.
"Same day football netball is very special for Ganmain and you really get to see that community spirit," she said.
"It's awesome just to see from the netta all the way to A grade how many girls around the community are playing netball."
GGGM and Collingullie-Glenfield Park will close competition for Riverina League round five on Sunday aft Ganmain Sports Ground.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
