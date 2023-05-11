The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Lions ready to take on a strong Collingullie outfit on Sunday

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Beasley receives a pass in Ganmains 5-goal win over Turvey Park on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith
Sophie Beasley receives a pass in Ganmains 5-goal win over Turvey Park on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith

With a 50-50 win rate heading into round five, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong hopes to tip the winning scales in their favour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.