If there's a week The Rock-Yerong Creek will get a win, coach Beck Hannam believes it's this week.
After their side was gutted last week due to COVID-19 infections, Hannam is hopeful to have most of her squad back on board for the bottom of the ladder clash with Charles Sturt University.
Neither side has had a win this season as they head into round six of the Farrer League.
"I think if it's going to be any week, it's going to be this week," Hannam said.
"Coming back from having so many girls have COVID-19, I think it's going to be a little bit of a downfall for us only because I know there's a few girls still struggling and we may have to ask a few of our A res girls to maybe bench again for us."
Hannam has been realistic with her side since before the season began about the expectations for the year and said they've stayed positive despite the scorelines.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"They all seem pretty happy, it's hard, it's hard to go out each week and know you're going to be beaten but we had that chat at the start of the season and I said this is our year of building a great team for next year," she said.
"We just need to build, and build confidence, and build that team structure and in a couple of years we should hopefully be up the top and not down the bottom."
Playing this week's game early to attend the club's Ladies Day celebrations, Hannam has struck a cheeky deal with the girls ahead of the game.
"I made a deal with a couple of them last week, they were saying it's going to be winners beers on Ladies Day so I said righto, I'll make you a deal, if you don't win, you don't drink," she said.
"The incentive is there now."
Keeping good vibes and positive attitudes has been key to ensuring the continued progression of the side during rough games.
Hannam can see the improvement in her side on the court, though basic mistakes are still poking through.
"Silly mistakes is where we're falling apart a bit," she said,
"I think we had something like six or seven off-sides (against Northern Jets) and then we got done five times for not approaching the line, or having a foot on the line for throw ins.
"They get a little bit keen and then if things are starting to go really well, they're a bit like bulls at a gate, which is awesome, but we need to learn to hold that back a bit and play smarter, not harder."
With plenty of room for improvement, Hannam is pleased with how the side has continued to develop and is looking forward to the rest of the season with them.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.