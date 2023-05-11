Charles Sturt University are quietly confident they can get their first win of the season this weekend over The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday.
Playing coach Holly Judd said the side has shown significant improvements over the first five rounds of the Farrer League season.
"We've had some really good training runs, our confidence and little things are clicking, we are feeling prepared and ready to go into this game," Judd said.
"I feel like there is a bit of pressure also, because we both haven't won, to win but that's alright, we'll just see what happens on the day."
With both sides sitting at the bottom of the ladder, Judd said regardless who wins it will be a much needed confidence booster for both sides.
After a massive turnover in players from last year, Judd said the side is adjusting to the difference between A grade and A reserve.
"Everyone is understanding that there is a big difference between A res and A grade, so we're all just getting used to adjusting to playing with the girls who are coming up and the girls who are coming up are adjusting to coming into A grade," she said.
"Everyone is really positive and we all know that we can play better netball.
"On the weekend, in the last quarter we showed that we can play there, it's just about putting four quarters together."
Judd said she can see her players putting what they work on at training into practice each week.
"Little things that we've been working on each week, I can see them putting it into each game," she said.
"Hopefully this week it'll all just combine together and we'll play the netball I know we can play.
"Everyone's starting to get used to everyone, the best thing is we have three defenders who can all play in the ring, so no matter where I put them they just adapt and that's really good with rolling substitutes too."
Judd is hopeful with such a new side this year that the club will be set for the next few years, with players likely to stick around.
With week-by-week development, she's hopeful the side might find themselves on a winning run later in the season.
Working on both offensive and defensive rebounds in training, Judd believes controlling the ball in both goal circles will help the team lock in a win.
CSU play The Rock-Yerong Creek at an earlier timeslot of 9am on Saturday in round six of the Farrer League at The Rock Recreation Ground.
East Wagga-Kooringal v Coleambally at Gumly Oval.
The Rock-Yerong Creek v Charles Sturt University at The Rock Recreation Ground.
Barellan v North Wagga at Barellan Sports Ground.
Marrar v Temora at Langry Oval.
Bye: Northern Jets
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
