Leeton-Whitton will look to bounce back strongly this weekend after a disappointing performance against Griffith in the MIA derby.
The Crows host Turvey Park this Saturday and coach Tom Groves said his side would be looking to improve on a number of facets of their game after going down by 115-points to the Swans.
"Our execution is obviously a big one," Groves said.
"Transition is another one for us and the mindset to quickly defend, I think we were just a little bit slow to respond there at times.
"That's a work in progress with this group, one step forwards and two steps back sometimes, but I think we will be fine.
"We will get to work this week and move onto next week, nothing is ever as bad as it looks."
After claiming victory against Narrandera the week prior and ending an 18-game losing streak, the Crows entered Saturday's clash against the Swans with a bit of momentum.
Groves said it a pretty flat performance from his side, but said they would be able to take a lot of lessons from the loss.
"It was a bit disappointing to be honest," he said.
"But that's the way footy goes, you have the highs of last week and the lows of this week.
"We will learn from it, they are a good side and we let them get their game going early and it was always going to be a struggle trying to wrestle back that momentum.
"I think execution really hurt us and I think it was to do with how they set up, they just got us on the outside and they look like a really strong side.
"But I don't think our football really helped the cause either with the end score."
While disappointed with the performance of his side, Groves could at least see the endeavour never wavered as the Crows played out the four quarters with maximum effort.
"To the boys credit they pushed through," he said.
"In the last quarter they were still trying and they were still trying to play the way we wanted to."
Groves added it was exciting to play with four-time Hawthorn premiership star Grant Birchall who played a one-off game for the Crows against the Swans.
After starting off half-back, Birchall then had a run on-ball before running out the second half on the wing and finished the game with 18 disposals.
