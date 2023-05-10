A Wagga woman has been convicted and ordered to pay compensation after a neighbourhood dispute turned explosive.
Lake Albert woman Carly May Hambilton, 30, was sentenced for one count of intentionally or recklessly damage property by fire/explosive in the Wagga Local Court on Monday.
About 7pm on February 3, Hambilton was consuming alcohol in the back yard of her unit in a common residential complex, when her neighbour, the victim, was moving his toolbox on his Toyota Hilux.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Facts tendered to the court reveal the victim had his back to the ute when suddenly he heard firecrackers going off and turned around to see them on the bonnet of his ute.
The crackers caused damage to the bonnet, tyre rim and windscreen wipers of his car.
A short time later, police attended the scene, where the victim told them he had previously had issues with Hambilton and believed she lit the fireworks.
Speaking to police, Hambilton said there had been a dispute about the amount of noise the victim and his colleagues had been making.
Police facts said the dispute had been going on for four days.
On questioning, Hambilton admitted she threw the "eight banger" firework in the direction of the victim, but when questioned over the illegality of fireworks, she simply replied, "Do I care? No."
In court this week however, Hambilton was remorseful.
"It was a foolish accident and I'm really sorry this is the consequence," she said.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking noted Hambilton had had an "ongoing neighbour dispute and decided to put firecracker on his vehicle [to damage it]," she said.
Magistrate Hosking noted while Hambilton has had other matters before the court this year, there was still hope.
"While you seem to be in a period of offending at the moment... [you]... have prospects of rehabilitation," she said.
Hambilton was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order.
She was also ordered to pay $1450 in compensation to the victim and undergo anger management treatment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.