BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
This home in Kooringal is a "game-changer" for the market, with features set to excite those with extended family.
"This amazing package is one that will turn heads," selling agent Jenna Pollard said.
"It could really cater for a lot of different family situations because of the upstairs and downstairs area, with the downstairs being completely independent."
Expansive living areas and updates to the kitchen and bathrooms provide new owners the absolute pleasure of calling this property 'home sweet home'.
For extended family and young adults living at home who would appreciate a bit of independent living, this home would be ideal.
"I think that's where it really is a game changer for the market because it does allow the older kids to not have to move out, and could also allow grandparents to move in and still be independent."
Only on the market since Monday, Ms Pollard said there had been a huge amount of interest already.
"I don't think it will last long on the market at all," she said.
The open plan living on the top level includes a formal loungeroom which flows through to the kitchen and dining area, with an additional enclosed sunroom.
It also has three bedrooms, a brand new main bathroom, and an ensuite within the master suite.
Ducted cooling, split system and double sided woodfire for year-round comfort.
Downstairs has a second kitchen and third bathroom, two bedrooms, two additional living areas and a large, four-car garage with drive-through access to the back yard.
This double storey gem features a private and established rear yard with loads of potential to make additions to add value to the place.
Positioned in the highly sought-after Simkin Crescent, this incredible family residence has so much to offer.
"It's a really beautiful area, and lots of families call it home," Ms Pollard said.
The home has been well-loved by the previous owners who have left it in a beautiful condition, who are selling as they make a move to the countryside.
Within walking distance to the Kooringal mall and schools, this well positioned residence "will leave you speechless."
