Wagga City Council reject second childcare centre development in a year

Conor Burke
Conor Burke
Updated May 10 2023 - 10:13am, first published 10:00am
Plans for a two-storey chidcare centre were voted down five to three, despite council staff recommending the project be approved.
Plans for a two-storey chidcare centre were voted down five to three, despite council staff recommending the project be approved.

Questions have been raised as to whether Council's decision to knock back a proposed childcare centre in Turvey Park could dissuade future investment in the city.

