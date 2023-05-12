The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Property

Feature property: 199 Dunnings Road, Brucedale

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
May 13 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brucedale is close to the town of Wagga and the conveniences of the city, making it possible to enjoy the best of both city and country worlds. Pictures supplied.
Brucedale is close to the town of Wagga and the conveniences of the city, making it possible to enjoy the best of both city and country worlds. Pictures supplied.

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.