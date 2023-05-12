BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
This rural property, boasting a sprawling 250 acres of prime land, is a unique opportunity for those seeking a lifestyle with endless potential for cropping and share farming.
The property features a charming two-bedroom original cottage, complete with an office room at the front of the property with views out to the beautiful gardens.
This home provides a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, surrounded by lush lawns and country gardens perfect for outdoor activities and relaxation.
In addition to the cottage, there is an orchard with a variety of fruit trees and a chicken coop. The property has a town water connection with mobile service and internet available.
A concrete base grain silo, water tanks, three dams, steel sheep yards and four separate paddocks make it an ideal choice for those seeking self-sufficiency or to run a small-scale farming operation.
Multiple sheds provide plenty of storage for farm equipment, ensuring that everything you need is within reach.
Currently, there are 200 acres under a cropping share-farming agreement, and the other 50 acres are dedicated to sheep.
Brucedale is close to the town of Wagga and the conveniences of the city, making it possible to enjoy the best of both city and country worlds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.