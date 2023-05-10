ALBURY trainer Mitch Beer will have just his second ever group one runner on Saturday week when Wagga Town Plate winner Mnementh contests the $500,000 Goodwood (1200m) at Morphettville.
Beer nominated Mnementh before his Town Plate triumph last Thursday with the view to withdraw the entry if he had not performed to expectation.
His sizzling Town Plate performance only confirmed to connections that it was worth a crack at The Goodwood.
"Do I think he can go over there and win a Goodwood, god no, but everyone in the horse deserves it," Beer said.
"Every time the horse has does something in the past 12 months we've thought that's great but that's it now, he owes us nothing. And he just keeps doing something.
"I've got to look at the horse from his current form and on his last five starts he's a proper horse. Unfortunately he had 25 starts before that he really wasn't."
At his past five starts, Mnementh has won Saturday metropolitan races at Rosehill, Ballarat and now has a Town Plate victory to his name, reversing the result on Front Page from a year before.
"I just think it's terrific. I have laughed to myself all day thinking this horse will run in a group one," Beer said.
"I keep thinking of getting beat at Tocumwal and now he's $26 in a Goodwood in two weeks, the same price as horses like Kementari in a group one.
"As I said, do I think he's a group one horse, no, but it just doesn't matter. The whole ownership group, every time he's done something it's been like great, there's no expectation, they've just enjoyed it so much. And when things have gone wrong, no one's ever, every worried. They've placed no expectation on the horse, everything's a bonus, they're just rapt.
"I just think about going over there, I reckon I've had 25 phone calls saying we've got to run, booking flights, where we're staying, where we're going for dinner and that's what it's all about. It doesn't matter where he finishes.
"It's so great for so many people in that horse that do so much work for Albury and the SDRA. It's just such a great reward for them. To win a City Handicap, win a Town Plate, that's proper etched into SDRA history."
Mnementh is owned by several members of the Albury Racing Club committee, including Mick Dyordyevic, Steve Stewart, Glenn Chapman, Ann McHardy, former president Mark Cronin and current Albury and SDRA president Dick Sloane.
Beer thought Mnementh's career was all but over after bleeding at his second attempt at the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier last year but as it turns out, it has been the making of the horse.
"Him bleeding just changed everything," he said.
"We changed how we train him, how he gets fed, what medication he gets pre and post, just little things over the years that old trainers have taught you about training a horse with these sort of issues.
"Everyone's played their part in that from the vets to the staff, the farrier's done a brilliant job, his feet are probably the best they've ever been."
The Town Plate win took Mnementh's career earnings to just under $450,000. Beer has a picture of Mnementh winning printed across the back wall of his office, he loves him so much.
"I absolutely love him," he said.
"He's a Eurozone gelding, he's bled, he's had atrial fibrillation twice, he's got the worst feet you could ever put on a racehorse and he's got a head like a beaten favourite. He's not something that's walked into the yard that we've paid good money for."
Beer will also have November Falls in action at Morphettville on the same day as she prepares to contest the group three SA Fillies Classic (2500m).
Front Page is also nominated for The Goodwood.
WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin is going to give Another One another crack at a 2000 metre listed race.
Colvin has picked out the $160,000 Lord Mayors Cup at Rosehill on Saturday week as Another One's next assignment.
"We'll have a crack at that," Colvin said.
"We missed that 1800 metre run in the lead up and it was his first run at 2000 the other day so I think he will improve a bit.
"It's worth having a crack at."
Danny Beasley is set to head to Sydney to continue his association with Another One.
Another One ran a brave fourth in the Wagga Gold Cup last Friday, beaten just 0.33. Both Beasley and Colvin wished the leader, Cognac, was able to take them into the race further.
"I wanted the leader to take me a bit further and it just dropped off a bit," Beasley said on Friday.
"When I sent him, he really kicked and I just thought well let's go because I knew the others would be back and I was just hoping they would be in traffic or something and that's what we needed.
"We were beaten by two group one horses and a potential group one horse. They were always going to be coming, you just hope they were going to have a bit of bad luck but it wasn't our day. But jeez he ran super."
Colvin will also run Kappy's Angel in the Class Three Highway (1200m) on the same day, as well as Sizzling Cat at Kembla Grange the following Tuesday.
JUST when you thought Danny Beasley's week couldn't get much better, he managed to sneak some success at the greyhounds into his big few days.
In between his five winners over the two big days of the Wagga Gold Cup carnival, Beasley also managed to enjoy some success at Sandown on Thursday night.
Beasley is a part-owner of the Jason Thompson-trained Umberto, who scored the fifth win of his 12-start career on Thursday night, to go with his four minor placings.
TOUGH Wagga galloper Zakeriz has gone to the spelling paddock after pulling up sore from his Hawkesbury run.
A veterinary examination after his run Hawkesbury run found him to be lame in the off hindleg and ruled him out of a Wagga Gold Cup start.
Trainer Chris Hardy has sent Zakeriz for a spell. It was another fruitful campaign for connections, winning an Albury Mile and taking his career earnings over the $200,000 mark.
GALLOPS
Friday: Albury (TAB)
Saturday: Leeton (non-TAB)
TROTS
Friday: West Wyalong (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
