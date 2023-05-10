Taller rings and the option to rug up is helping junior netballers take the outside courts comfortably this season.
Kooringal Netball Club's under 10 white NetSetGo side took to the court against New Kids Asteroids on Saturday in cold conditions.
Still in their non-competitive years, this is the girls first time using a full-sized ring, and coach Stacey Hunt said it's a big change for them.
"This is their third year outdoors, and the majority of them played indoors together when they were in kindy, so they've been playing together for a while," Hunt said.
"They do enjoy going up to the bigger goals now and trying to get in the bigger goal rings because last year they were only on half rings, this is their first year having to attempt the big ones so for some of them that are quite little, it's a long way up there."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
As temperatures dropped over the weekend and players took to the court, they've got options this year to rug up a bit more.
"Netball has done really well this year with doing adaptive uniforms, " Hunt said.
"They've allowed a lot of new uniforms into Wagga netball so they can wear long pants and long sleeve shirts now, so you don't have to just wear the dress.
"It does allow for girls not to be as cold because they can wear a long sleeve instead of the dress, the uniform change has allowed for the cold conditions to not be as bad.
"They do feel the cold a little bit more because they're so little."
Hunt has been coaching the group since they moved outside, following a family tradition of doing NetSetGo with her daughters.
At the young age level players aren't yet specialising in any position and instead move across the court.
"They all share around positions and have a go, usually shooting every week and defending every week, they're going well," Hunt said.
"They don't know where they're going to be yet and it gives them a chance, depending how easy or how hard the game is, to enjoy both ends and get a touch if it's easier at one end of the court or the other."
Under 11 16 d New Kids Rockets 4.
Under 12 White 60 d Nixons Lightning 4.
Under 12 Blue 19 d Nixons Vixens 10.
Under 14 Maroon 56 d Panthers 9.
Under 14 Blue 60 d Nixons 14.
New Kids Kookaburras 49 d Under 14 White 7.
Under 14 Black 33 d New Kids Robins 15.
Under 16 Maroon 23 d Nixons Thunderbirds 21.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.