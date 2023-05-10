The current cost of living challenges hasn't halted the number of jobs coming in for Wagga builders, who say there is a strong demand, in particular, in people wanting to build in the suburbs.
Green Homes Australia builder Ben Blencowe, director of Ben Blencowe Constructions, said first-home buyers are likely among the most being affected by the cost of living.
"We haven't noticed an effect on customers due to the cost of living but we don't really do first-time homeowners," he said.
Office manager and Client relations office manager Jess Blencowe said they have heard through the grapevine that higher entry-level costs are making it more challenging for some.
"We have heard about it from friends who are builders that it is a bit harder for people if they're trying to borrow the maximum amount through banks, the banks have tightened up a bit and materials are more expensive and houses are more expensive these days then what they were a few years ago," she said.
"I think with the entry-level it has made it a bit more difficult for people."
"Families seem to go out more towards Gobbagombalin and the suburbs," he said.
Mrs Blencowe said a lot of younger families looking to build in Wagga tend to steer towards the newer suburbs furthest away from the city's centre.
"Young families, if they want to build new, they tend to go to Lloyd, Gobbagombalin or Boorooma," she said.
"That's generally the places they're going because there's space and there's good footpaths and walking tracks, schools and dog parks."
But while there is more demand for some suburbs than others, Mr Blencowe said he is still getting plenty of customers looking to build homes all over the city.
Currently, Mr Blencowe is working on a two-story townhouse in Spring Street, central Wagga, which will likely be nearing completion in about four months.
The five-bedroom home will look the same as the ones freshly built next to it, giving a more city feel to the street.
Asymmetrical multi-story homes are just one trend builders have noticed in recent years across Wagga.
Another trend circulating Wagga at the moment, also seen in Spring Street, is weatherboard-clad homes.
"In the suburbs, everyone wants clad basically, that's the latest trend," Mr Blencowe said.
"Weatherboard clad is pretty much the go-to at the moment, it's just a style thing and it's what people are wanting."
The trend could be a pandemic side effect, with isolation periods pushing people more towards social media and television than ever before, which Mrs Blencowe said the inspiration for clad has likely come from.
"I think with the influence from social media people are seeing a lot of styles from overseas, and America in particular, so they love the clad with maybe a bit of stone or something," she said.
It also helps that the building industry has seemingly overcome its struggles in accessing materials which had also been an issue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's calmed down, at least in that we're not waiting ridiculous amounts of times for certain materials," Mrs Blencowe said.
"At one point, after the pandemic, there was no promise in getting windows in anything less than 10 to 12 months from when you ordered them. Now getting materials is a lot more reliable."
Taylor Dodge
