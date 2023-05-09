Wagga Netball Association continues to foster some of the best talent in the region with seven players selected for the Riverina Regional State Cup side.
The under 23s competition features the best talent from across the state, selected from Regional League tournaments held earlier this year.
Sisters Kate and Phoebe Wallace will play in the team and are excited to play together at a representative level for the first time.
"This is our first year actually playing in the same team, it's been a good experience," Phoebe said.
A midcourter, Phoebe enjoys the freedom of moving up and down the court, while defender Kate likes the bustle of working the goal circle.
Despite a strong contingent of Wagga players in the side, the girls are excited to work with new players.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"We know a few of the (other players) through other teams, but mostly they're the opposition usually," Kate said.
"But they're all really good and they're probably nice off the court as well," Phoebe added.
They believe there is good strength in the side and will be competitive once the squad begins to train together.
"We've only played with about half the girls so I think a lot of training will help us blend as a team but I think we should go alright," Phoebe said.
Training is expected to begin after the June long weekend, with several players focusing on Junior State Titles until then.
As an under 23 side, players are split across junior and senior age groups. The eldest player in the Riverina side will be 21 at the Cup.
Wagga Netball Association won't just be represented on court though, with Rachel King appointed as assistant coach, Jacqui Sharp as team manager, and Abbey Lange as the Riverina umpire.
The Wallace sisters are excited to work with King at a high level, playing alongside her at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on a Saturday.
They said there's comfort in knowing her outside of the Regional Cup side, and are pleased to have coaches who are still actively playing, including head coach Sally Hunter.
"Both of them still play, which I think is really interesting because we don't usually have coaches who still play," Phoebe said.
"Sally Hunter we haven't worked with before but we've played against her before, she's still playing as well, she's really good and has a presence on court.
"Rachel who we play netball with at Mango, she's really good as well and is a senior player in our team, so she knows a lot as well."
Regional State Cup will run over the weekend of October 7 and 8 at Netball Central in Sydney.
Coach: Sally Hunter (Hume)
Assistant coach: Rachel King (Wagga)
Team: Ruby Gillard, Emily McPherson, Ava Moller, Ash Reynoldson, Elysia Smith, Kate Wallace, Phoebe Wallace (Wagga), Jasmin Gilmour, Zoe Hutchinson, Sophie Male, Tahlia Quinn, Jenna Richards (Barellan).
Reserves: Noel Barone (Barellan), Cyprus Clay, Louise Madden (Hume).
Team manager: Jacqui Sharp (Wagga)
Umpire: Abbey Lange (Wagga)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.