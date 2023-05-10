Letters: Is the big power switch even wanted in Wagga?

Deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon (Daily Advertiser, May 8) said she was calling for council to show leadership and support the community in a major change from gas to electricity.
Has there ever been a community opinion poll on this subject?
Keith Wheeler (Daily Advertiser, May 10) advocates that Australia go nuclear to generate electricity.
While it is true that once operating, a nuclear reactor produces electricity relatively cheaply (about the same as wind and solar), he ignores other costs associated with nuclear.
First, nuclear generators are the most expensive to build.
This means that recovery costs for the electricity are about 70 per cent more than for coal generation (2022 figures).
And we complain about the present price of electricity?
Second, build times for nuclear are about nine years, compared to eight years for coal and one to three years for wind and solar. We need the power now.
Third, nuclear reactors require large amounts of water for cooling.
Perhaps we could locate them next to our storage reservoirs in the Snowy Mountains?
Fourth, nuclear reactors produce highly radioactive waste that requires safe, secure storage for tens of thousands of years, basically a "forever" cost.
Perhaps we could store them in the geologically stable Riverina?
Fifth, although accidents are rare in nuclear reactors, they are very dangerous when they go awry. Want one on your doorstep?
If we can find solutions to these small problems, then perhaps we can consider going nuclear.
On May 3, the Northern Territory's Chief Minister Natasha Fyles announced the go-ahead for gas production in the Beetaloo basin.
Prior to the decision being announced, approximately 100 scientists published an open letter urging the NT Government to listen to the science and to say no to gas production in the area.
Because human-created climate change is a global problem, the NT Chief Minister's decision will be seen by a great many people across the world as a massive backwards step.
I am not sure if it is possible, but if some degree of intervention is possible involving the federal government in relation to the announcement by the NT Chief Minister, I am certain that very many people across the world would be extremely supportive of such a move.
