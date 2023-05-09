Cost of living and the struggle to attract and keep employees continue to dominate the minds of Wagga's citizens despite announcements made in last night's federal budget.
To address the twin impacts of rising inflation and interest rates, the federal government has announced it will introduce a cost of living package.
The centrepiece of treasurer Jim Chalmers' budget is a $14.6 billion cost of living package made up of increases to welfare payments such as the single parent payment, a lift to Jobseeker and energy subsidies.
On the city's main street yesterday, members of the public were clear about what they needed in the budget and beyond.
In other news
The heat of rising energy prices and interest rates is one governments can no longer sweep under the rug, with Wagga resident David Abbott adamant more must be done to alleviate pressure on families.
"The amount that [rising interest rates] have added to a family's mortgage now impacts on their weekly food budget," Mr Abbott said.
"It also affects their ability to go out and [do things as a] family."
Professor of Economics with the Charles Sturt University School of Business, John Hicks, said Labor's budget should help low and middle income earners across the region.
"Those on welfare payments are effectively on fixed incomes, so there's nothing much they can do to counter inflation," Professor Hicks said.
"They are desperately in need of an increase to ensure they can continue to meet their accommodation, food and medical expenses.
"[Benefits changes should] ensure the cost of heating and power comes down for people who are most in need.
"As we come into winter, they are going to be impacted the most. In many cases... they may not be able to even turn their heaters on."
Small business-owner Debbie Lennon maintained there must be more support and financial incentives to help secure more staff going forward.
"Trying to get workers [at the moment] is hard," she said.
As the government tries to rein in rising inflation, some residents such as Adebayo Ayedero are hoping to see ongoing fiscal responsibility, but for some constituents faith in government is lost completely.
"The treasurer has got it all wrong," Peter Saunders said. "He's all for himself and nobody else."
On the flip side, Professor Hicks expected "fairly widespread adverse outcomes ... for people who are better off".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.