Schools take court in opening rounds of Tracey Gunson Shield

The first two rounds of the Tracey Gunson Shield have wrapped up at Equex Centre.
Seven sides have registered for the opens competition, which primarily features year 11 and 12 students.
The Riverina Anglican College year 12 student, and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong A grade player, Abbey Hamblin captained her side in what will be her final Tracey Gunson Shield appearance.
Hamblin has been in TRACs team since she was in year seven and though they're yet to win their first game for the year, she's optimistic about the team's future.
This year's side features players from year nine to 12.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"We have lots of new girls, so it's good bringing them up and seeing the potential for later years," Hamblin said.
"We did go down, Mater Dei are a very strong side but we gave it to them, so I think we did well."
Tracey Gunson games are played in 10 minute quarters and Hamblin said she enjoys the short and sharp format, compared to her usual 14-minute quarter games on a weekend.
"It's good for after school, short, sharp, get it over and done with, especially because we're still full-on with weekend netball and training," she said.
Hamblin said she enjoys the Shield because it's a rare opportunity to play against other players in her year level.
"It's good to verse people the same year level as you," she said.
"We all know the girls so it's good to see how you match against them, and it's the same Wagga schools so there's a bit of rivalry.
"Bragging rights are on the line."
The competition is run by Combined Wagga Wagga High Schools Sports Association, and Hamblin relishes the opportunity to play against a broad range of schools.
"I think everything should be mixed, because we all live in Wagga or around here, so we all know each other."
Shield convener Jessikah McCarthy said this years competition is off to a flying start.
"It's awesome to have all the schools involved this year, we've had a couple of schools unable to put a side together for the last couple of years, so it's really awesome for them to be involved," McCarthy said.
"The sportsmanship from everyone has been great so far and all the schools bring a bit of a crowd as well, so we've got a good atmosphere here as well."
Round three will play on May 15 with grand finals to be played on May 23 at Equex Centre.
Round one, opens
Kildare Catholic College 26 d The Riverina Anglican College 21.
Kooringal High School 71 d Mount Austin High School 5.
Wagga Christian College 31 d Wagga High School 19.
Round two, opens
Kooringal High School 39 d Wagga Catholic College 16.
Wagga High School 68 d Mount Austin High School 3.
Mater Dei Catholic College 37 d The Riverina Anglican College 14.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.