Key report backs demerging of Snowy Valleys Council into Tumut and Tumbarumba Shires.

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 10 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:15am
Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey and professor Joseph Drew both agree the promised benefits of the merger have not come to fruition. File picture
A business case looking into the possible demerger of the Snowy Valleys Council has recommended it be divided into the former Tumut and Tumbarumba shires.

