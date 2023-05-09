Steph Cooke has been dropped from one of the NSW Coalition's most senior cabinet positions to one of its most junior, after a second National Party leadership spill since the election.
The member for Cootamundra was appointed the emergency services and resilience minister in December 2021, with flood recovery responsibilities added in 2022. She also held the role of Nationals whip and parliamentary secretary to the then-deputy premier, John Barilaro, and regional health.
Internal tensions began around the nomination of MLC Ben Franklin to upper house president earlier in the week, culminating in recently-reinstated party leader Paul Toole being ousted on Monday afternoon and Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders taking his place.
Ms Cooke was dumped from her plum portfolios in the resulting cabinet position reshuffle.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In a demotion from positions typically held by NSW Nationals being groomed for leadership, the controversial water ministry - which has played a role in ending Coalition careers - is now Ms Cooke's responsibility
Her predecessors - Melinda Pavey, Kevin Humphries, and Niall Blair - have all found themselves embattled in the portfolio while navigating the Murray Darling Basin Plan and drawing the ire of farmers and environmentalists.
The first session of the new state parliament is this week, offering Ms Cooke a chance to consider and publicise her plans for the new portfolio.
The full shadow cabinet was announced by opposition leader Mark Speakman on Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.