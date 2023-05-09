Weeks after 2023 Farmer Wants a Wife star Brad Jones flaunted a unique cap on television, eager customers are still flocking to the retailer behind it all in a bit to get their hands on one.
The iconic 'Coota' caps began flying off shelves after Farmer Brad was seen wearing them on the reality dating television series last month.
When fans of the show hunted down the business stocking the caps, sales began to soar - which comes as good news to Cootamundra business Kevin Deep's Clothing.
Kevin Deep's Clothing has been operating in Cootamundra since 1895 as a family-run business.
The business has been run by four generations of the Deep family, with current owner Paul Deep now in charge.
While the store has been popular among locals, Mr Deep said the television debut has garnered wide attention to the business.
"We've sold out of the Coota caps probably three times now," he said.
"We've had the hats for about three years and before that, we did sell them quite well but this has helped sales big time.
"We've had customers from ACT, Victoria, Tassie, Western Australia, basically everything I think, and overseas."
Mr Deep said there are currently only a few caps left in store, and while he is expecting a new batch to come in early next week he said a lot have already sold through pre-sales.
Kevin Deep's Clothing first began selling the Coota caps after a representative asked Mr Deep if the cap was something he wanted to stock and Mr Deep agreed.
While the television debut came as a surprise to Mr Deep, he is no stranger to Farmer Brad, who he said has frequented the store over the years.
"Brad has been shopping in our store for years, and his family, so we've known Brad reasonably well for a number of years now," Mr Deep said.
"When we found out he was on the show we were like; 'oh my god', it's pretty exciting that a Coota person got on there.
"You can't beat any form of advertising, especially if it's TV advertising, it does help the business and to get the name out there a bit."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
