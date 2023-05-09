Impact Wrestling is bound for Wagga next month.
The global wrestling phenomenon has replaced New Japan Pro-Wrestling due to scheduling and talent availability issues.
The four-day, two-show 'Impact Down Under Tour' will be the company's first ever major event in Australia.
While Impact will announce those involved shortly, they have promised most of their stars, numerous championship matches and special challenge matches against the best Australian-based wrestlers.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced in December that they would head to Wagga to stage their first ever Oceania Cup but it has now been postponed.
GLO Sports managing director Cam Vale was rapt to secure Impact Wrestling as the replacement.
"The way Impact Wrestling has been able to come in and support this event on short notice has been phenomenal and a testament to their international ambitions," Vale said.
"The broadcast reach of this event will be significant; it will drive economic activity and showcase the Equex Centre as a multi-sport venue capable of hosting international events.
"I am fortunate to have worked with Destination NSW on many occasions in my career and am excited about the opportunities the Impact Down Under Tour will bring to engage local business and community stakeholders, showcasing Wagga Wagga as a great location for signature events like this."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Impact Wrestling's stars will arrive in Wagga on Thursday, June 29, and spend four day in the city. Shows will be held on Friday June 30 and Saturday, July 1, both at Equex Centre's multipurpose stadium.
The shows will be broadcast worldwide on FITE TV and across Impact Wrestling's platforms.
"We are so excited to bring Impact Wrestling to the great fans of Australia, with a big thank you to the NSW Government and the Regional Events Acceleration Fund for helping this tour," Impact Wrestling president Scott D'Amore said.
"Australian fans will see the stars of Impact Wrestling in action, in person and will experience first hand the excitement, energy and emotion of The Impact Zone when we hit the city of Wagga Wagga."
Renowned wrestling podcaster Conrad Thompson will also be in Wagga as part of the tour and will host a live podcast on Sunday, July 2.
It will be Impact Wrestling's first show outside of North America since the United Kingdom in 2018.
Tickets will go on sale on Sunday May 14, at 9am and can be purchased via www.oceaniaprowrestling.com and via www.intix.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.