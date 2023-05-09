The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Impact Wrestling announce a four-day, two-shot Impact Down Under Tour to be held in Wagga

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 9 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GLO Sports managing director Cam Vale and Wagga City Council's Marc Geppert inspect Equex Centre ahead of Impact Wrestling's Down Under Tour. Picture by Les Smith
GLO Sports managing director Cam Vale and Wagga City Council's Marc Geppert inspect Equex Centre ahead of Impact Wrestling's Down Under Tour. Picture by Les Smith

Impact Wrestling is bound for Wagga next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.