Community spirit keeping Country Hope's dream alive

Country Hope is reliant on donations from the community to continue providing the care and support to sick children and their families in the Riverina and Murray regions.
Heading into the future, Country Hope would love to be able to have enough committed financial support so that every other donation made would go directly to families and children in need.
Donations can range from as little as $10 a month, all tax deductible of course.
Individuals, businesses or organisations can host events and donate the proceeds that way.
One such example came recently from Wagga. The Wagga 4WD Club spent two weekends chopping up wooden pallets to sell as bags of kindling.
The pallets were donated by All Things Off Roading Wagga's Peter Van Wel, and Graham McKenzie and his 4WD team set to work chopping - both pictured.
"It was two really big weekends of work," Mr McKenzie said.
"But we have a good group of people here, ranging from in their 20s and upwards, so it was definitely a huge team effort."
Choosing a different charity for each fundraising effort they do, to donate to Country Hope in their 20th year was the icing on the cake for the 4WD group.
"It's always rewarding to give back to the community in this way, and we're proud of being able to give this lot to Country Hope," Mr McKenzie said.
Riverina Redneck rally has raised a massive grand total of $2.3 million for Country Hope since their inception in 2017.
With their 2023 rally in March, which saw the decked-out rides drive from Trundle to Temora, they're not far away from hitting that dream $3 million mark.
"We are always so incredibly grateful to the rally for their support," Simon said.
"Without them, we wouldn't be where we are today."
There are three major fundraising events coming up for Country Hope.
The first will be on Friday July 7 at 12pm, when the Holbrook Hotel will host a sportsman's lunch with Dane Swan.
Attendees will hear some of Dane's greatest stories and insights into the world of AFL, and have the chance to ask him questions.
On July 15 from 12.30pm to almost midnight at the Beres Elwood Oval, the Wagga Agricultural College Rugby Club will be hosting their Charity Day.
The pièce de résistance will be Country Hope's 20th anniversary celebration. Set to be held on August 26, the event will be a ball, set to pay tribute to all of the individuals, businesses, organisations who have contributed to Country Hope over the two decades.
The theme will be 'dress your own glamourous', which Simon says will give people the chance to show their creative flair for fashion.
"We've been working closely with Belinda King from King Events tp put together a fabulous night," Simon said.
With many entertainers in the line-up and a charity auction in the works, the night will nt only be a fun one but will also continue to raise money for the charity.
Country Hope is planning to launch a new online platform for fundraising event registrations.
While not up and running yet, Simon encouraged people to follow them on Facebook to receive updates about the new system, and also to find out what new events are coming up.
Always looking for volunteers, people looking to donate their time are encouraged to get in touch to lend a hand with their skills in any capacity.
For more information about Country Hope and how to get involved, head to their website at www.countryhope.com.au.
The emotional burden of living with a terminal illness is terrible no matter who you are, but children and their families facing the terrifying ordeal in the bush have hope: Country Hope.
Country Hope is turning 20 this year, and is taking the time to celebrate the amazing individuals, organisations and businesses that have helped them help sick kids in the Riverina and Murray regions.
From a single camp two decades ago, the charity has since grown into a beloved organisation currently supporting over 155 children living with terminal illnesses and their families.
With their headquarters in Wagga, Country Hope covers the regions of Albury and Griffith and beyond, and have recently expanded into Dubbo.
Simon Barton, fundraising and events coordinator, said they'd seen the need for Country Hope in the Central West area, and were seeing the community embrace them with open arms.
Simon became involved with Country Hope in 2009, undergoing the training to become a Camp Buddy when his friend told him of how much they needed volunteers.
Falling in love with the idea, the mission and the people, Simon has been to every single camp since then, progressing to the Camp committee volunteer in 2017, becoming a Camp director in 2018, and then finally taking on one of the few paid positions of fundraising and marketing coordinator in 2022.
"It's a place where kids get to be kids, they're among friends and family that have an understanding of what it's like to have an illness, or have a brother and sister who has an illness," Simon said.
"For many, it's the only holiday they'll get that year, so we make sure it's the best time for those kids. They can forget about the stresses and sadness that come with illness."
Incredibly different every year, the annual camps give children the chance to experience things out of the ordinary, taking their mind away from whatever their battling and into the fun of just being a kid.
From trying out a hovercraft, going hot air ballooning to staying in places with Colonial history, the diversity of adventures on offer come thanks to the community - who often donate camp activities to Country Hope.
"It boggles my mind how generous communities can be," Simon said.
He'll never forget the year the Wandiligong community turned a paddock into Country Hope's very own showground.
Nor the time when the kids stayed in the Beechworth Priory - they affectionately dubbed the 'Harry Potter House'.
Aside from the camps, Country Hope provides emotional and financial support to country families who have a child diagnosed with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.
However the support they offer is not a one-size-fits-all approach.
"We often have people ask us, how do you help?" Simon said. "We reply with: well, what do you need?"
He gave the example of a father who had a trucking business, who was supporting his family getting care for a sick child. He was was quite able to do so until his engine blew up.
"We were able to reach out to mechanics and other places and say 'hey, what can you do?' We we were able to use our connections to get the engine fixed quickly and at a really good price," Simon said.
Out-of-the-ordinary support goes hand-in-hand with the normal expenses, such as travel, accommodation, bill and utilities costs, as well as emotional support.
"The thing we hear all the time from families, is they wished they'd known about us sooner," Simon said.
"We'd like to change that."
Twenty is the number of years Dr Lee Jeffrey has been involved with Country Hope, however the number of lives she's made brighter is immeasurable.
Leading the Country Hope Camp's medical team, Dr Jeffrey - known on Camp as 'Dr Lee' - says her involvement is incredibly rewarding.
"I think we can forget sometimes just how many people's lives we touch with what we do," she said.
"It's something I'm very passionate about. I want our local families to have our support and all the things we offer for as long as they need."
Her journey with the charity organisation began when a doctor friend suggested she take part in the camp, back when it was known as Camp Quality.
However that friend was deployed to East Timor on short notice, and Dr Lee found the director sitting in her office asking for help.
"I said, sure why not!" Dr Lee said, and the rest is history.
She has helped organise camps, did a stint as a board member, and still heads up the team of doctors and nurses coordinating medical care for children on camp.
In between camps she occasionally assists the organisation in understanding medical processes and information about illnesses.
Etched in the community as a beloved figure, Dr Lee will often have children call out and approach her to have a chat outside Camp, and her staff at the surgery frequently have people ask after 'Dr Lee'.
One such child once ran up to her in the street to show her how well he was healing from his treatment's side-effects. She'd treated him on camp.
"He was so excited to show me - it's so wonderful knowing you've built those relationships," Dr Lee said.
Dr Lee treasures knowing that she and all the other camp volunteers hold special places in children's lives, and says each and every one holds a special place in her heart, too.
"It's also seeing the friendships form and watching the joy they have at catching up and be able to talk about certain experiences that in their lives outside of camp, a lot of other kids wouldn't understand," she said.
The Country Hope cheer gives her goosebumps every time.
"We have a special way of saying thank you at camp... and hearing the kids yell as loud as they can, that represents Country Hope to me."
When she first got involved, the number of children who came on camp was about 30.
"It was a relatively small camp, I look back on it and think it was huge!" Dr Lee laughs.
The moment of realisation for her came when she saw the number of families Country Hope were supporting in the books, spread across such a wide geographical area.
"Now we are now looking at how we are going to move over 100 people - children, carers and staff, and I think that is an indication of how much the organisation has grown."
She would love to see Country Hope continue to support families in the region for another 20 years to come, at least, and she'd like to see the impact of Covid on people's lives lessen "so we can go back to what we're used to".
"We live in an incredibly generous community, and I am constantly reminded of that, and I think it's knowing that their support is valued and that we are very grateful for that support," Dr Lee said.
"A huge thank you to the community for helping us exist, and for continuing to help us exist into the future.
"And thank you to the families and the people involved for trusting us to do the work we do, because it is a huge privilege."