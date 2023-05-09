Aged care service providers in Wagga say their employees deserve the 15 per cent wage increase allocated in yesterday's federal budget.
Set to come into effect from July 1, the government will fund rise following a Fair Work decision last year.
Forrest Centre chief executive Evan Roberston said aged care workers were "finally being recognised for the job they do".
"They're very much deserving of the pay rise and it certainly makes aged care more attractive," he said.
"It'll make an immediate impact on the workers that we have... it will make us immediately more attractive."
The 15 per cent increase will be paid by the government for the next four years, adding up to $11.3 billion.
Registered nurses are projected to take home an extra $10,000 each year, and level four personal care workers $7300.
Mr Robertson said for many entry level jobs the increase would give them an edge in the employment market, and hopes it will entice more people to study nursing and work in aged care.
"There are just no more [registered nurses] out there and we can't just turn on a tap and have more," he said.
Service provider at Wagga Community Aged Care, Signature Care, chief executive Fabio Maya said the increase was long overdue.
"We look forward to this increase the government have promised and were thrilled they've made good on their promise," he said.
"Enticing more people into these careers is only going to benefit more people in the long run."
Up to 250,000 people will receive the pay rise, which will go to direct carers and some senior food services employees in the aged care sector.
Mr Robertson said he was disappointed not all aged care workers were eligible for the wage increase, which left out administrative, cleaning and less senior kitchen staff.
"They still have a relationship with the residents, they're still in their rooms saying 'hi' and improving their stay," he said.
"They care for the residents just as much as anybody else."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
