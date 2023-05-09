Australia faces a choice: nuclear or the poorhouse

Cheap coal and gas dominates US power, but political changes are moving in favour of nuclear, Mr O'Brien wrote in a press release. "For the left, climate change was the dominant concern. For the right, energy security was paramount. But both landed in favour of nuclear energy." "Small modular reactors (SMR) are more than just smaller, simplified versions of previous reactors. They're also designed for decarbonised grids. When the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing, SMRs can generate zero-emissions for the grid. And when the wind picks up and sun reappears, SMRs can either ramp down or be temporarily reassigned for other purposes, such as producing hydrogen.