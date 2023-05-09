Australia faces a choice: nuclear or the poorhouse

In describing Ted O'Brien's quest for an "open dialogue" on the role nuclear power could play in Australia's future energy mix last year, Labor's Chris Bowen said: "They want that debate? They really want to argue that? Bring it on. It's just a complete joke."
We should note that Mr Bowen has never had a real job - a case of leaving university and working in politics before entering parliament. He has never known job insecurity, nor the fear that his workplace might close. He has never had to manage a company that was struggling to cope with outlandish electricity and gas bills, while also coping with inflation and rising wages.
So this is why I mention Mr O'Brien. After attaining three degrees, his work pedigree includes several overseas management postings. He understands Australia's export industries, because he has worked in real jobs. Mr O'Brien is the shadow minister for climate change and energy. He understands that nowhere in the world expects to reach net-zero with renewables alone.
The Liddell coal-fired power station has closed, costing hundreds of regional jobs. As one commentator pointed out, Liddell was producing 12 per cent of NSW's power on state election day. It's mooted replacement, the much smaller gas peaking station at Kurri Kurri, will not be ready for at least 12 months. The joke may be on Mr Bowen sooner rather than later.
Australia's largest 200 emitters will shut up shop and transfer production to China rather than face the cost of Mr Bowen's annual emission reduction demands.
Australia's "surplus" comes on the back of royalties and other taxes from booming coal and gas exports. China added 26.8GW of coal power in 2022. Coal is the cheapest form of electricity generation.
Brickmaking and cement will go to China. Will the climate be saved by producing our building materials in the nation that has 50.5 per cent of the world's coal-fired power?
Germany has reopened mothballed coal-fired power stations. Why are we allowing our jobs, our wealth, to be transferred to factories in China, India and Germany to save our emissions? This should be called Labor's "out of sight, out of mind" climate policy. Mr O'Brien understands that renewables don't produce "free energy from the sun and wind". The capital cost when thousands of kilometres of transmission lines are factored in, plus regular (every 20-25 years) replacement of panels and turbines, means that we will be locked in to costly and unreliable electricity forever.
France is the nuclear stand-out. France, with 56 reactors, derives about 70 per cent of its electricity from nuclear energy. France has six new reactors under construction, and plans for eight more.
Building reactors is now a major French export. France exports 3 billion Euros worth of electricity to neighbouring EU countries, "due to its very low cost of generation".
Mr O'Brien has been overseas studying nuclear installations, most recently in America and Canada. The US produces 19 per cent of its power from nuclear, with plans to double capacity.
Cheap coal and gas dominates US power, but political changes are moving in favour of nuclear, Mr O'Brien wrote in a press release. "For the left, climate change was the dominant concern. For the right, energy security was paramount. But both landed in favour of nuclear energy." "Small modular reactors (SMR) are more than just smaller, simplified versions of previous reactors. They're also designed for decarbonised grids. When the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing, SMRs can generate zero-emissions for the grid. And when the wind picks up and sun reappears, SMRs can either ramp down or be temporarily reassigned for other purposes, such as producing hydrogen.
"A renewables grid requires massive amounts of new transmission lines that the US considers too expensive, too difficult to permit and lacking community consent.
"Think the opposition to HumeLink. We found the same in Canada, where the Minister for Energy, Todd Smith, spoke to data from the regulator that showed nuclear energy as the lowest cost of all sources, except hydro-electric."
Mr O'Brien would like to take Australia down the energy path being followed by other industrialised nations. If we continue being governed by ideology, not practical technology, the joke will be on an impoverished Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.