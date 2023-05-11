The Daily Advertiser
What's on around Wagga this weekend: Back to the 80s, Claire Hooper comedy, live music and more

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated May 11 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:30pm
Catch a blast from the past with Back to the 80s by Kildare Catholic College, have a laugh along with comedian Claire Hooper and a gaggle of Riverina up and comers, or check out the Barry Carne ski races on Lake Albert.
Don't even try to use "there's nothing on" as an excuse to stay home this weekend.

