Don't even try to use "there's nothing on" as an excuse to stay home this weekend.
The third instalment of the Riverina Conservatorium of Music's lunchtime concert series kicks off at 1pm with Jacqueline Smith on viola accompanied by Joanne Burrows and Kate Hodgson on piano. Free entry at St John's Anglican Church on Church Street.
You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Kildare Catholic College is taking 120 students - and the audience - on a trip down memory lane on Thursday night, with their newest musical Back to the 80s. The opening show at Wagga Civic Theatre begins at 7pm, a second on Friday night and a matinee and Saturday night show also scheduled.
Start your weekend with a look at the golden age of Viennese music. The Riverina branch of the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Societies host the lecture series, which tonight is Golden Vienna - the Art of Music, presented by Ian Gledhill. Tickets are $30 or $5 for students and the night gets under way at St John's in Church Street at 5.30pm for a 6pm start. Bookings available from trybooking.com/chfet.
Blacksheep Services are taking the sensory room concept one step further by holding a sensory sensitivity disco, with limited changing lighting and volume, as well as sensory areas. There are great prizes for best-dressed. The event will run on for those aged 14 and under between 5pm and 6.30pm, and from 7.30pm for those aged 15 and up, at the Glenfield Park Community Centre in Tanda Place. The $5 entry includes a drink and snack.
Wagga PCYC presents Operation U-Nite, which buzzes with fun, food, games and more for the city's youth aged eight and up. Pick-up is available from Kooringal Hub from 6pm.
The Riverina Ag Network relaunches with a meet and greet at Sportsmen's Club Hotel. Sign up through Eventbrite and head along to the Sporties from 7pm.
Riverina Comedy Club returns with Claire Hooper headlining after some of the best regional comedians the Riverina has to offer. Doors open to the show at Tilly's at 7.30pm, and tickets will set you back $30. Save a few dollars and grab one online through Trybooking for $25.
Lake Albert is a hive of horsepower all weekend with the Barry Carne Interstate Challenge. Skiiers will roar around the course on the lake from early morning through to 5pm, with the Wagga Boat Club the place to be during and after the on-water action. Spectators can enjoy the race for free from the banks of Lake Albert or head around to the Boatie.
Some of the country's best will go head-to-head at the showgrounds for the Wagga Speed Shear. Around 200 shearers are locked in for the event, including a dozen word record holders in both the mens and womens categories. The action starts with a welcome to country and opening karkia at 8am and the first handpieces are picked up with the novice heats at 9am. Gold coin entry for spectators supports the Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust and the after-party hits Wagga Boat Club from 7pm.
While away the morning around Wollundry Lagoon and the Civic Centre precinct with the Saturday Wollundry markets. More than 30 stallholders offer a wide range of food, produce, homewares and more to browse while taking in the tunes of local musicians and enjoying the outdoors and breakfast options. Held on the second Saturday of the month and support the Rotary Club with a gold coin donation.
Budding firefighters - young and old - will be in heaven at the Fire and Rescue NSW open day at the Turvey Park station on Fernleigh Road from 10am to 2pm.
Join the Adelong community in a night of yabby races, auctions, raffles and karaoke to support much-loved local Chris Bayley and family. The respected farmer and sportsman is on the road to recovery after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. It all starts at the Adelong Services Citizens and Bowling Club at 5.30pm.
Another night of laughs is on the cards as Riverina Comedy Club hits the road to Tumut. If you missed the Wagga gig, head to Tumut River Brewing Co and pack in a few laughs with Claire Hooper and the local line-up.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets the Wagga Music Bowl for the music jig run at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Don't miss the last of Kildare Catholic College's Back to the 80s shows for the weekend at the Civic Theatre. The matinee starts at 2pm and the final performance gets going at 7pm.
