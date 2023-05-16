The Daily Advertiser
Girls and women's football continues to grow, and new players are looking to local heroes for inspiration

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 16 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 6:00pm
Whyman the next inspiration for Wagga's female footballers
After winning the 2023 A League Championship, one of the first people Sydney FC goal keeper Jada Whyman spoke to was her junior coach.

