Whyman the next inspiration for Wagga's female footballers

After winning the 2023 A League Championship, one of the first people Sydney FC goal keeper Jada Whyman spoke to was her junior coach.
Born in Wagga, Whyman has spoken extensively about her journey to professional soccer and her journey from the bush to the big time.
"I've had amazing coaches from Wagga along the way like Andrew Mason, who has helped me so much," Whyman said.
"He was one of the first people I spoke to about the win and he is someone who I still turn to for advice."
Playing with Tolland and West Wagga as a junior, Whyman looked up to the likes of Sally Shipard as proof that she could make it from the bush.
"Having role models like that obviously gives you that bit of insight into the fact that you can be from a rural or remote area in Australia and still make it to the big city or the big stage," she said.
"At the end of the day, it's the work you put in wherever you are, you just have to be willing to put in that effort and unfortunately you have to sacrifice a lot but in the end if that's what you want to do, and you want to make goals and successfully get to them, you do those little challenges.
"You put in the work and I've grown some great friendships along the way too.
"Young Jada, being at Gissing Oval in Wagga, for Tolland Wolves or West Wagga when it was a club there, I did not think she would see herself where she is today.
"I hope I've made little Jada proud."
Now it's Whyman's turn to inspire the next generation and as Football Wagga continue to expand their girls-only offerings more young girls are following in her footsteps.
Zoe Muller, Niamh Hodgins, and Tegan Wotton are three players currently taking the field in the 12-15 years competition.
The trio said they love playing soccer and the chance to be on field with all their friends.
Zoe, 14, has been playing with Wagga United for six years.
"All my friends I've met through soccer, it's a good way to be fit and running around, and it helps me find my voice," Zoe said.
"When I'm on the field I'm a lot louder, where off the field I am very quiet."
Previously involved in the Wagga City Wanderers program, Zoe said she enjoyed playing at higher levels though the Wanderers were unable to field a side in her age group this season.
Whyman is one of many inspirations for the young athlete.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"It's amazing to see her there," she said.
While Whyman is still vying for World Cup selection, Zoe has mixed feelings about the competition arriving on Australian soil in July.
"It's really exciting and good, but it's mixed emotions about the fact it's only in Sydney and they're not really involving regional areas," Zoe said.
Tegan and Niamh, both 12, have played soccer together at Henwood Park for three years and are in their first year playing on the big field.
The pair are some of the new generation of players who have been able to play all-girls soccer from day one.
"I feel like we understand each other a bit more," Niamh said.
"And boys like to take over, so we don't really enjoy playing with the boys that much," Tegan said.
Enjoying being on field, the girls have started to take more notice of the game at the top level.
Watching games from the Olympics, they're planning on watching some of the World Cup too.
Whyman, who is hoping to appear on the girls screens, said her junior coaches have helped get her to the top, and current juniors shouldn't take them for granted.
"Honestly keep on talking to your coaches and getting advice from them because they'll help you where you want to get," she said.
Female Football Week kicks off on Friday, and Football Wagga will celebrate by bringing junior and senior players together for a once-off round on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.