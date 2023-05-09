The Daily Advertiser
Creasy locks in third best and fairest at Bluebells

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 9 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 6:30pm
Brookdale Bluebells best and fairest runner up Ruby Hyde and winner Sam Creasy. Picture supplied.
Brookdales Sam Creasy has earned her third consecutive best and fairest award after an outstanding season with the Bluebells.

