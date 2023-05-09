Creasy locks in third best and fairest at Bluebells

Brookdales Sam Creasy has earned her third consecutive best and fairest award after an outstanding season with the Bluebells.
Creasy first joined the team in 2020 and has become a mainstay player in the side, even recruiting from the North East Border Female Football League to help bolster the squad through the summer competition.
Spending her childhood with her brothers and father at football fields, Creasy jumped on the chance to play football as soon as the opportunity presented.
"As a kid, that's what our Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday would consist of, hanging out at the football field," Creasy said.
"As soon as the opportunity sort of popped up I was straight into it, Bluebells was just the closest team to me."
Since first taking the field Creasy has found her place at centre half-back, balancing the responsibilities of protecting the goals and clearing balls.
"I struggle to actually stay in the backline," she said.
"I like the competitive nature of it, you're normally paired up with someone who is very skilled in what they do, but I also get to run and do what I want to do.
"I get to attack as much as I am a defender."
Brookdale had their maiden finals berth in 2023, and while they didn't get past their first game, Creasy said the side's improvement has been second to none.
"The team as a whole have improved so much from when we first started, that's for sure," she said
"Everyone was fresh and taking a ball was a struggle when now you look and we're playing footy like we're not just out here there to have fun, we're out there to show our skills off.
"We're slowly transitioning into that, moving the ball around a bit better, the season went really well."
Playing for Lavington Panthers through the winter season, Creasy brought five players with her into the Bluebells side this year.
"It's so good, it's just another level up, I love the competition down here," she said.
Though the border competition may be a step up, Creasy said she's got no plans to leave her Bluebells behind.
"I love the girls at Brookdale, it's like home, I won't ever not play for them as long as I'm playing footy," she said.
Fellow Lavington player Ruby Hyde was Creasy's runner up. After injuring her shoulder in last year's grand final for the Panthers, she came back into the Brookdale side ready to play.
Also recognised were Jessica McDonnell and Ebony Wooden (coach's award), Kim Crowther (most determined), and Keiren Dibben (most improved).
"Keiren had an absolute blinder of a year, she had pretty much no knowledge of this game and picked it up like no tomorrow," Creasy said.
"She's so determined to pick up that ball and just to go, the confidence she has when she gets it is really nice to watch."
Creasy will notch up her 50th game this season at Lavington and will be back for the Bluebells again next season.
