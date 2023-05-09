Country Hope turns 20: Dr Lee Jeffrey reflects on 20-year legacy Advertising Feature

Dr Lee Jeffrey is incredibly proud to have been involved in Country Hope since the very beginning, pictured here in 2005 and below in 2010. Pictures supplied.

Twenty is the number of years Dr Lee Jeffrey has been involved with Country Hope, however the number of lives she's made brighter is immeasurable.

Leading the Country Hope Camp's medical team, Dr Jeffrey - known on Camp as 'Dr Lee' - says her involvement is incredibly rewarding.

"I think we can forget sometimes just how many people's lives we touch with what we do," she said.



"It's something I'm very passionate about. I want our local families to have our support and all the things we offer for as long as they need."

Jumping in

Her journey with the charity organisation began when a doctor friend suggested she take part in the camp, back when it was known as Camp Quality.

However that friend was deployed to East Timor on short notice, and Dr Lee found the director sitting in her office asking for help.



"I said, sure why not!" Dr Lee said, and the rest is history.

She has helped organise camps, did a stint as a board member, and still heads up the team of doctors and nurses coordinating medical care for children on camp.

Celebrating 20 years of supporting our sick kids

In between camps she occasionally assists the organisation in understanding medical processes and information about illnesses.

Etched in the community as a beloved figure, Dr Lee will often have children call out and approach her to have a chat outside Camp, and her staff at the surgery frequently have people ask after 'Dr Lee'.

One such child once ran up to her in the street to show her how well he was healing from his treatment's side-effects. She'd treated him on camp.



"He was so excited to show me - it's so wonderful knowing you've built those relationships," Dr Lee said.



Over the years

Dr Lee treasures knowing that she and all the other camp volunteers hold special places in children's lives, and says each and every one holds a special place in her heart, too.

"It's also seeing the friendships form and watching the joy they have at catching up and be able to talk about certain experiences that in their lives outside of camp, a lot of other kids wouldn't understand," she said.

The Country Hope cheer gives her goosebumps every time.

"We have a special way of saying thank you at camp... and hearing the kids yell as loud as they can, that represents Country Hope to me."

When she first got involved, the number of children who came on camp was about 30.

"It was a relatively small camp, I look back on it and think it was huge!" Dr Lee laughs.

The moment of realisation for her came when she saw the number of families Country Hope were supporting in the books, spread across such a wide geographical area.

"Now we are now looking at how we are going to move over 100 people - children, carers and staff, and I think that is an indication of how much the organisation has grown."

Future hope



She would love to see Country Hope continue to support families in the region for another 20 years to come, at least, and she'd like to see the impact of Covid on people's lives lessen "so we can go back to what we're used to".

"We live in an incredibly generous community, and I am constantly reminded of that, and I think it's knowing that their support is valued and that we are very grateful for that support," Dr Lee said.

"A huge thank you to the community for helping us exist, and for continuing to help us exist into the future.

