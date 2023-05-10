Growing restrictions on firewood collection and rising service costs means Riverina woodcutters are struggling to keep up with demand.
The recent cold snap served as a reminder for many that winter is well on its way, but the stockpile for fuel for wood heaters in Wagga began months ago, according to firewood collecter Mick Campbell.
"It's pretty flat out, I've been cutting since November and everything I've cut is straight out the door," he said.
"It got so wet last year there's a lot of people who have stocked up this year so they don't get in the same situation."
Xav Phyland, who started First Class Firewood with his father in 2018, said they're having trouble managing demand.
"Because we've got a website people are so used to ordering something online and expecting it the next day," he said.
"We've been overwhelmed by the amount of product that's been ordered."
Last year's wet weather is just one of the factors feeding into a firewood shortage in Wagga, Mr Campbell said.
The price of diesel and more restrictions around where you can gather firewood means it's no longer as viable for people to collect a trailer load to sell every now and then.
"For a small operator it's pretty hard, you used to see a lot of trailers on the side of the road, but now you don't," he said.
"Diesel's gone up 30 or 40 per cent, you've got trucks, transporting from the farm ... and then it's pretty hard physical work."
Taking firewood from national parks in both NSW and Victoria is now generally prohibited, as is collecting it from roadsides.
Riverina residents can collect firewood from the Murray Valley and the Murrumbidgee Valley national parks with a permit between April 1 and September 30.
Combined with firewood fetching a higher price in Melbourne and Sydney, it has left places like Wagga without as many providers.
At the moment, Mr Phyland said the waiting time on firewood loads is 10 to 14 days.
"It's difficult to balance it all up and keep everyone happy," he said.
"You've got to try and give them a reasonable product and try to do it within a reasonable time."
Mr Campbell is not taking on new customers because he can't keep up with demand.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
