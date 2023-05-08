The city will not be moving away from gas cooking anytime soon after council quietly side-stepped a plan to ban gas connections to newly built homes in Wagga.
Wagga deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon brought forward a motion to council meeting asking for a commitment to reducing greenhouse emissions from gas, both from Council operations and from the broader community, and for council to identify areas where they can convert to the use of clean energy.
Among the ways to reduce our emissions was a plan to ban gas connections to newly built homes and potential alterations and additions to existing ones.
The Greens councillor argued will have a profound effect on the health of their children.
"Children have a 12 per cent higher risk of developing asthma in a house that uses gas for cooking," she said.
"Another different research piece [showed] that even when a gas stove is turned off, there can still be methane emissions coming from that stove ... they're breathing that and it's a well known noxious gas.
"And I think the fact that people don't realise just how bad gas is for adults, and particularly for children, means that people haven't really thought too much about it."
But it appears her colleagues on council didn't share her concerns and didn't even allow the issue to be raised at Monday night's meeting, allowing Cr McKinnon's motion to lapse due to a lack of second - meaning it wasn't put up for debate.
"That's what happens sometimes," she said.
