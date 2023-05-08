The Daily Advertiser
Wagga deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon's motion on gas emissions side-stepped by council

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
May 8 2023 - 10:00pm
Wagga deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon argued for a ban on gas connections on all newly built homes in the city. Picture from file
Wagga deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon argued for a ban on gas connections on all newly built homes in the city. Picture from file

The city will not be moving away from gas cooking anytime soon after council quietly side-stepped a plan to ban gas connections to newly built homes in Wagga.

