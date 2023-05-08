The Daily Advertiser
Riverina Nationals positive despite Nationals dumping leader Paul Toole

By Conor Burke
May 8 2023 - 9:30pm
Former NSW Nationals leader Paul Toole gives a press conference in Wagga, flanked by local Nationals MLC Wes Fang, and Member for Wagga Joe McGirr. Mr Toole was ousted as leader one month after re-election to the post. Picture by Les Smith
Riverina Nationals members are remaining positive despite the NSW state leader being dumped a month after being re-elected to the role.

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

