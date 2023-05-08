Riverina Nationals members are remaining positive despite the NSW state leader being dumped a month after being re-elected to the role.
Bathurst MP and former deputy premier Paul Toole was ousted as leader on Monday afternoon, with Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders taking the reins.
Mr Toole's leadership was tenuous, winning the leadership contest by just one vote and recent revelations from the Nine Papers that Nationals MP Ben Franklin intended to nominate for the role of president of the upper house caused strife among Nationals MPs.
Mr Toole allowing Mr Franklin to pursue the role was described by Nationals sources as an attempt at trying to keep everyone happy to keep hold of the leadership, which then blew up in his face.
Last week Nationals federal member for Riverina Michael McCormack said that Mr Franklin taking the role would deny the Nats a "vital vote in the upper house" and implored him to stick by his party.
Wagga based Nationals MLC, and current acting president, Wes Fang said the upper house presidency has been mishandled.
"It's extremely disappointing that the party wasn't able to make a decision on this, that a single member has gone out on their own on what appears to be a decision, not based on merit or on talent and proven ability, but on self interest," he said.
He said the new leadership team will now provide a renewed focus and fresh optimism in opposition.
"Paul has been a very strong leader for the Nat, particularly during the last election. However, as we move into opposition and a new phase, the refresh of the leadership team is healthy and provides fresh enthusiasm and passion for taking the fight up to the new government," he said.
"I think that Dugald Saunders is going to be an excellent leader of the nets and hopefully very soon a future Deputy Premier."
Speaking after Mr Toole lost the leadership, Mr McCormack said "politics can be a brutal caper" which can often be unfair.
He said the party need to move on behind their new leader.
"They need to talk about the things that are important and that is the issues which affect regional people," he said.
"The last thing people want politicians to be talking about is themselves and the positions they're vying for."
Mr McCormack has first hand experience of leadership battles and said he'd reached out to Mr Toole since he lost his position.
"I've reached out to Paul, he has responded, and I just told him that the NSW Nationals and the people we serve, are better for having had him as the leader and as an advocate for the regions," he said.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
