Jackson Painting will have his first starter in almost a decade when Thalassophobia makes his debut at Leeton on Tuesday.
Painting hasn't trained since the 2013-14 season following a positive swab but took out a trainer's licence again this year.
However he's far from confident of getting of a winning return.
"It's something we've been thinking about doing for a while and I bought this one myself at the sales so he's the first one to come back into my name," Painting said.
"I think he's going to be out of his grade looking at the way Brett Woodhouse's (Gotta Lockheed) and Grant (Coelli's Ask The Eight Ball) run.
"It's a bit of a pain my backside having this horse as my first runner as I would have been driving Grant's, who I think will be the one to beat."
However Painting does have a number of good chances with the remainder of his seven drives.
Most Triumphant leads the way after her third at Menangle in a $100,000 race last time out.
"She might have made it interesting if I had of drawn a decent barrier last start but it didn't happen," Painting said.
"She ran very well and back to this kind of race she should be too good for them.
"She's a nice filly."
He's also drawn barrier one with Captain Braveheart, who is yet to finish outside the three in five starts for James McPherson.
"He's done a terrific job since coming to James and it's the perfect draw to lead and dictate," Painting said.
"I don't think anything there will be troubling the way he's been going.
"He's a strange horse, and you think he's beaten a lot of the time, but he sort of waits for him."
Painting is also looking for Bettors Moon to go one better from barrier one after finishing second in her last three starts for David Druitt.
