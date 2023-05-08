The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Jackson Painting set for return to training ranks

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
May 8 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Painting will return to the training ranks with Thalassophobia lines up at Leeton on Tuesday.
Jackson Painting will return to the training ranks with Thalassophobia lines up at Leeton on Tuesday.

Jackson Painting will have his first starter in almost a decade when Thalassophobia makes his debut at Leeton on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.