Ag College and Waratahs will both take winning form into their clash on Saturday.
Both were able to get off the mark in what was their second game of the season.
Ag College accounted for CSU 27-19 with Tessa Good crossing for a hat-trick at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Meanwhile Waratahs scored a 27-5 win over Wagga City.
Coach Richard Skellern was pleased with how his side bounced back from a loss to Griffith to start the season.
"I was very happy with the win and it's great to come back and bounce back with a win," Skellern said.
"We watch Wagga City train from right next door and every day they've got numbers and they've got enthusiasm.
"They've got a very talented squad who stuck it to us all day and we were just lucky enough to come away with the points."
Skellern is now looking forward to COL Cup day and hopes to have a few more faces on board for the clash.
"We will be buoyed by the return of some of our representative players who have been away, which is great coming up against Ag College," Skellern said.
"We're really looking forward to the COL Cup, it's going to be an exciting day as the relationship between the two clubs is really good."
However they could be without Ngakahikatea Hills-Amory after she was red carded for punching in a fiery end to the clash with Wagga City.
Meanwhile CSU will be looking to bounce back to secure the first win of their premiership defence when they tackle Tumut at Jarrah Oval on Saturday.
CSU have been beaten by Wagga City and Ag College in their first two games.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
