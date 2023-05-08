MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club (MTC) chief executive Jason Ferrario wants to build even further on one of the best Wagga Gold Cup carnivals on record.
This year's carnival was declared a resounding success with big crowds being treated to some fantastic finishes and feats.
A crowd of 3000 turned out for Wagga Town Plate day, with 9500 then coming through the gates for Gold Cup day.
Ferrario said everything came together perfectly.
"Absolutely. You've got what I call your marker points, in this case it's entry into the racecourse, service into the bars, foot outlets and even access to toilets," Ferrario said.
"There was no dramas getting into the racecourse, the traffic flowed smoothly, there's been no negative feedback, mainly positive feedback, about the fact the bar and the food ran smoothly and there was no queues for the toilets.
"You could see everyone where was obviously lapping up the sun, enjoyed the weather and then to top it all off I felt like we had two days of great racing.
"You couldn't have had two closer finishes in your two feature races. Being the Wagga Cup and having a Wagga boy ride four winners in a row to start the day, it was such a great story and for him to win the Tye Angland Medal, Danny's a class act and it couldn't have happened to a better guy in my opinion."
MORE SPORT NEWS
From a racing perspective, there was three clear highlights that will remain etched in carnival folklore for years to come.
Mnemneth storming home over the top of a brave Front Page to win the Town Plate, the big sight Another One gave before being overrun by Wicklow and a couple of group one winners and Danny Beasley's unbelievable start to Wagga Gold Cup day that led him to the Tye Angland Medal.
"A great bunch of owners from down at Albury that got so much joy out of watching Mnementh win," Ferrario said.
"For Mitch Beer to train the Town Plate winner, Beery is a good guy, he's great, in my opinion, for the industry, he's a funny guy, he's a big supporter of the Turf Club here and obviously a very good trainer.
"With Another One hitting the lead, the roar started and as the race got closer the roar just went up more. I remember standing in the same spot last year and this year's roar was definitely bigger.
"We've set the benchmark now in my opinion so now we sit down, we debrief and we work on how we make it better again next year."
Ferrario doesn't think they need to change much but believes a focus on small improvements can make the carnival even better again.
"I think you just look back on the set up and how it all worked. As an example, I thought this year's barrier draw was better done than last year's barrier draw. Just little things like that," he said.
"From our point of view, it's preparation. I thought the preparation was good but this year we had the 150 year celebration to deal with so we had three functions coming into the race day that takes up extra time but given it was my second cup I just feel as though we will be better prepared next year.
"You always try to improve."
Ferrario was also pleased to again see the Wagga track stand up to the 16 races over two days, receiving rave reviews.
"The track was in great order, especially on the back of 32 millimetres of rain the weekend before, for it to race the way that it did is a credit to Mark (Hart) and his team," he said.
"Visiting trainers and jockeys just raved about how good the track was, including two of the senior Sydney jockeys that I spoke to as they were on their way to the shuttle that was going to take them back to the airport, they were both glowing of the condition of the track."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.