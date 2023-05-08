Sidonie Carroll has won back-to-back best and fairest awards at Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
Earning 94 votes in the 2023 season, Carroll couldn't be caught, with runner up Elisha Gallagher behind her on 50 votes.
After winning last year's best and fairest count without playing every game, Carroll said she had a feeling she'd poll well again this year.
"I was expecting to be either me or two other girls but it still feels good," Carroll said.
"I felt like I was pretty consistent throughout all the games, and I played all the games this season, last season when I won best and fairest I didn't play all the games, so I was definitely more consistent this year."
Carroll joined Collingullie in 2021, following in the footsteps of her father and brother.
Playing for Queanbeyan Tigers during the winter as a centre half-back, she took on a midfield role for the Demons.
Enjoying playing somewhere new, she was particularly happy with her on-field flow with most courageous award winner Rose Kennedy.
"Most courageous went to Rose Kennedy, and I was expecting that because she helps my game a lot," Carroll said.
"She really gets in there in the midfield and gets the ball out, makes me look better as a player because I'm more of an outside runner and she does all the hard work in there."
Playing into this year's finals season, Carroll would like to see the Demons go even further into the competition next year.
This year's side featured new faces and young legs, and Carroll is excited to see what is to come.
"We had quite a different team from last year, we had a lot of young girls but it was still a really good team," she said.
"We just didn't play very well in the final, we definitely had a team as good as Coolamon and we were unlucky, but we have a lot of good girls, we're a good team.
"We'll go well again next year and hopefully we can go a step further."
Several other awards were given out on the night including most consistent to Lizzie Read, most promising junior to Kate Harris, coaches award to Ellie Wearne, and best in finals to Leesa Guastella.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
